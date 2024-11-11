VnExpress Tech Data4life 2023
AI-powered application for monitoring 15 social order violations

BookWorm's solution offers an advanced AI-powered system to monitor resident behavior through 100 to 1,000 cameras in a city with a population ranging from 1 to 6 million people.

This system automatically reports and supports the detection of 15 types of security violations occurring in public streets and neighborhoods.

Interface of BookWorm's AI-powered application. Photo courtesy of Bookworm

Key features of this solution include:

- Behavior recognition management: The system can simultaneously monitor behavior across millions of surveillance cameras, with response times ranging from 0.2 to 5 seconds per violation.

- Real-time tracking: It enables the tracing of violators across millions of cameras at once, providing instant data on movements.

- Real-time alerts: The system automatically notifies relevant parties about security breaches as they occur.

- Quick search and investigation: Administrators can quickly search for incidents and identify violators of public security in both street and neighborhood areas.

This solution enhances urban safety by leveraging AI to rapidly detect, trace, and report violations, ensuring quick responses to maintain public order.

