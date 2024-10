The Helmet Detector utilizes artificial intelligence and computer vision to automatically detect and monitor traffic violations related to not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike or electric vehicle.

With an advanced camera surveillance system, this initiative offers high accuracy in identifying non-compliant vehicles, aiding the authorities in strengthening traffic monitoring and promptly addressing violations.

VietMind's Helmet Detector interface. Photo courtesy of VietMind

Key Features:

Helmet Detection: The application identifies cases where helmets are not worn while participating in traffic.

Real-Time Processing: The system operates at high speed, ensuring immediate image data analysis.

Violation Data Storage and Logging: Helmet Detector stores images and license plates of violators for future processing.

Integration with Existing Systems: This initiative easily integrates with current traffic monitoring and enforcement systems without requiring infrastructure changes.

"This product is an effective solution to raise public awareness about traffic safety and to enable more accurate and transparent management of traffic violations", a representative of the VietMind team said.