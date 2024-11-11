AI Integration in Retail and Digital Banking Services

With this solution, retail businesses can leverage AI technology to track and assess customer behavior, calculate shopping value, and manage inventory statistics.

The AI and Life team has proposed an automated sales solution using AI combined with biometric card payment technology from commercial banking systems.

The solution of the AI and Life team. Photo courtesy of AI and Life

This system enables retail companies to implement AI technologies such as AI vision and machine learning to monitor and evaluate customer behavior, calculate purchase values, and track stock levels. The solution provides optimal efficiency for retailers while positively impacting consumers by reducing unnecessary payment steps compared to traditional QR codes. Customers no longer need to carry a phone, scan QR codes, or authenticate via OTP. The payment process becomes simpler, more convenient, faster, and secure.

Additionally, the solution can be applied widely in digital payment technologies (digitizing local debit cards), eliminating the need for physical cards, and contributing to green and sustainable development.