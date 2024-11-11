VnExpress Tech Data4life 2023
AI Integration in Retail and Digital Banking Services

With this solution, retail businesses can leverage AI technology to track and assess customer behavior, calculate shopping value, and manage inventory statistics.

The AI and Life team has proposed an automated sales solution using AI combined with biometric card payment technology from commercial banking systems.

The solution of the AI and Life team. Photo courtesy of AI and Life

This system enables retail companies to implement AI technologies such as AI vision and machine learning to monitor and evaluate customer behavior, calculate purchase values, and track stock levels. The solution provides optimal efficiency for retailers while positively impacting consumers by reducing unnecessary payment steps compared to traditional QR codes. Customers no longer need to carry a phone, scan QR codes, or authenticate via OTP. The payment process becomes simpler, more convenient, faster, and secure.

Additionally, the solution can be applied widely in digital payment technologies (digitizing local debit cards), eliminating the need for physical cards, and contributing to green and sustainable development.

other submissions
Lie detector based on brain wave analysis

Team: Criminal Brain

Lie detector based on brain wave analysis

The system utilizes AI to analyze EEG data, mainly focusing on signals like P300, theta, beta, and other frequencies to detect differences between truthful and deceptive responses.

eTraffic: Reduce accidents and optimize traffic lights system

Team: ACEBK

eTraffic: Reduce accidents and optimize traffic lights system

The eTraffic project aims to develop an intelligent traffic system to address two major issues: traffic accidents and congestion.

SafePath: Unsafe route warning system

Team: Data4nice

SafePath: Unsafe route warning system

SafePath is developed based on bringing safety routes for everyone by alerting them about potential dangers.

GAPS: Government assistant public aervice

Team: GAPS

GAPS: Government assistant public aervice

Technology solution using AI chatbot: GAPS (Government Assistant Public Service) helps advise on public service issues, support information provision, and explain laws.

The smart delivery locker Hublock

Team: Hublock

The smart delivery locker Hublock

The smart locker Hublock utilizes biometric technology to collect palm hand samples linked to citizens' phone data, enabling the receiving and sending of items at residential areas, schools, and urban locations.

VR recreates 'Dien Bien Phu in the air - Hanoi 12 Days and Nights'

Team: Infinity

VR recreates 'Dien Bien Phu in the air - Hanoi 12 Days and Nights'

VR can take users through the B-52 airstrikes and experience the power of the bomb explosions and the tense atmosphere throughout 12 fierce days and nights.

