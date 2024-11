AntiToxic-AI emerges as an advanced technological solution that helps detect and promptly prevent harmful content on digital platforms, from social networks to forums, ensuring a clean and safe cyberspace for users.

AntiToxic-AI aims to become a powerful tool for regulators and content moderators. Photo courtesy of VietMind

Currently, the online space in Vietnam is facing the rampant spread of harmful content, including inflammatory comments, regional discrimination, and fake news, which negatively impact users and social cohesion. Below are some of the AntiToxic-AI's key features to prevent harmful content on social networks.

Key features

Rapid detection of harmful content: Leveraging generative artificial intelligence (AI), AntiToxic-AI can automatically detect harmful content in various forms, such as offensive comments, inflammatory language/images, and misinformation, with high accuracy. This helps to curb the spread of malicious content and maintain a positive online environment.

Flexible content classification: The system allows customizable and extensible labeling of harmful content based on multiple criteria, such as hate speech, violent content, and fake news. This flexibility enables moderators to manage and process content efficiently according to specific needs.

Source information provision: AntiToxic-AI not only detects harmful content but also provides detailed information on the origin of the post, including account details, timestamps, and geolocation (if available). This feature supports investigations and enforcement actions against violators.

Continuous learning capability: With reinforcement learning with human feedback and a continual learning algorithm, the product is constantly improved and updated with new content patterns, allowing it to keep up with evolving trends in online behavior and language. This enhances the system’s detection capabilities over time.

AntiToxic-AI aims to become a powerful tool for regulatory agencies and content moderators while also serving as a valuable application for individual users to maintain a clean, healthy online space. The product is committed to protecting users from the negative impacts of harmful information and fostering a positive digital environment for Vietnam’s online society.

VietMind