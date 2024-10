The Data For Life 2024 presentation round saw 46 teams showcasing their innovative ideas at Hanoi University of Science and Technology’s B1 building on Oct. 26.

After the opening ceremony, the teams were divided into two separate rooms for their presentations.

The organizers predetermined the room assignments and the order of presentations, which were provided to all participating teams in advance. Teams presenting live took the stage at the university, while online presentations were facilitated through Zoom and MS Teams.

The teams ready for the presentation round. Photo courtesy of Data4Life

Each team was allotted a maximum of 10 minutes to present, followed by a 10-minute Q&A session with the panel of judges. At the end of the presentations, the judges will select 10 teams to move forward to the final round, scheduled for Nov. 25-26.

The top 10 finalists will engage in an online voting process until Nov. 24, which offers an opportunity for them to earn additional points ahead of the final round.

Data For Life 2024, co-organized by Hanoi University of Science and Technology and VnExpress, is designed to seek out practical solutions and products that drive digital transformation across three key pillars: digital government, digital society, and digital economy.

The contest consists of a preliminary round featuring 30 teams, culminating in the finals with the top 10. Prizes will be awarded to the five highest-ranking teams in the final round on Nov. 26.

The total prize pool for the competition stands at VND390 million (US$15,380), with the first prize valued at $11,800, the second prize at $2,000, the third prize at $1,185, and a consolation prize of $395.

In addition to the cash prizes, winners of the top three awards will receive deployment support from the Innovation Center at the School of Information and Communications Technology, Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

The Dan