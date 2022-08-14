10 cấu trúc câu với 'to have'

Cô Đinh Thị Thái Hà, giáo viên tiếng Anh trường THPT Lương Sơn, Hòa Bình, hướng dẫn dùng cấu trúc câu với 'to have' và cấu trúc tương đương.

1. To have a look at = to take a look: Nhìn vào, để mắt đến

Ví dụ: When coming to the restaurants, please have a look at the menu and the price.

= When coming into the restaurant, please take a look at the menu and the price.

(Khi vào trong các nhà hàng, hãy để mắt đến thực đơn và giá cả).

2. To have knowledge of = to know about: Biết, hiểu biết

Ví dụ: She has much knowledge of the stolen picture in the art gallery room = She knows much about the stolen picture in the art gallery room.

(Cô ấy hiểu rất rõ về bức tranh bị đánh cắp trong phòng triển lãm nghệ thuật).

3. To have a desire to = to desire to: Khao khát, mong muốn

Ví dụ: We have a natural desire to want to help others who are in need = We naturally desire to want to help others who are in need.

(Chúng ta có một mong muốn tự nhiên là muốn giúp đỡ người khác khi họ cần).

4. To have a tendency to = to tend to: Có khuynh hướng

Ví dụ: Sometimes customers have a tendency to exaggerate their problems = Sometimes customers tend to exaggerate their problems.

(Đôi khi khách hàng có xu hướng phóng đại vấn đề của họ).

5. To have a talk with = to talk to: Nói chuyện

Ví dụ: The couple need to have a talk with each other to reconcile after their argument = The couple need to talk to each other to reconcile after their argument.

(Hai vợ chồng cần có cuộc nói chuyện với nhau để làm hòa sau khi cãi vã).

6. To have a drink = to drink: Uống

Ví dụ: Do you mean I have a drink with you tonight? = Do you mean I drink with you tonight?

(Ý bạn là tôi đi uống với bạn tối nay?).

7. To have interest in = to be interested in: Thích

Ví dụ: Children always have interest in reading comic books = Children are always interested in reading comic books.

(Trẻ con luôn luôn thích đọc truyện tranh).

8. To have a photograph of = to photograph: Chụp ảnh

Ví dụ: The girl has a photograph of her room again although she has taken many = The girl photographs her room again although she has taken many.

(Cô gái đó lại chụp ảnh căn phòng của cô ấy mặc dù đã chụp rất nhiều rồi).

9. To have a discussion about = to discuss something: Thảo luận

Ví dụ: Yesterday, our group had a discussion about what we should do for the project one more time = Yesterday, our group discussed what we should do for the project one more time.

(Ngày hôm qua, nhóm của chúng tôi đã thảo luận thêm một lần nữa về việc nên làm gì đối với dự án).

10. To have a think = to think: Nghĩ

Ví dụ: You need to have a think about your study as well as your family = You need to think about your study as well as your family.

(Bạn cần nghĩ cả về việc học tập của bạn cũng như gia đình mình nữa).

Đinh Thị Thái Hà