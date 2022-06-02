Kỹ năng làm dạng tìm lỗi sai trong bài thi tiếng Anh

Để làm chính xác dạng câu hỏi tìm lỗi sai, thí sinh chú ý đến thì của động từ và từ thay thế.

Trong đề thi tham khảo tốt nghiệp THPT môn tiếng Anh, Question 28, Question 29 cần lưu ý. Đây là hai trong ba câu hỏi tìm lỗi sai ở dạng nhận biết.

Question 28: Sai về thì của động từ. Thí sinh để ý phần động từ được gạch chân và trạng từ chỉ thời gian trong câu để chọn được động từ bị sai.

Ví dụ: Yesterday morning (A), Mary comes (B) to school (C) late for the first (D) time.

=> Sai ở đáp án B vì "yesterday moring" là trạng từ chỉ thời gian ở quá khứ nhưng động từ "arrive" trong câu lại chia ở thì hiện tại đơn.

Luyện tập:

1. Last month (A), the company makes (B) more than 20 kinds (C) of products (D) and sold them.

2. Did you invited (A) them to (B) your (C) wedding party (D) last week?

3. My father takes (A) my little (B) sister to (C) school last week (D).

4. We (A) are going to visit our (B) grandparents (C) when we will finish (D) our final exams.

5. She didn’t meet (A) her friends even (B) one time (C) since they said goodbye (D).

Question 29: Sai về từ thay thế. Các em quan sát phần từ được gạch chân là các từ thay thế, gồm tính từ sở hữu (my, your, its, our, his, her, their) và đại từ sở hữu (mine, yours, its, ours, his, hers, theirs).

Ví dụ: The students work (A) as volunteers (B) in remote areas and his (C) earning is nothing but experiences (D).

=> Sai ở đáp án C vì "students" là danh từ số nhiều, nhưng "his" thay thế lại là số ít tương ứng với ngôi nhân xưng "he".

Luyện tập:

1. The boy spent too much (A) time surfing on (B) the Internet (C) so her (D) final result is not good.

2. You should practice (A) their (B) speaking everyday to make good progress (C) in speaking skill (D).

3. In many parts of (A) the world, elephants are (B) still hunted for its (C) ivory tusks (D).

4. My sister finally (A) got his (B) own favorite (C) piano as her dream (D).

5. Some (A) manufacturers are raising the prices (B) because of the production (C) of its (D) products.

Đinh Thị Thái Hà