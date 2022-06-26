Cách làm bài đọc hiểu 5 câu hỏi tiếng Anh tốt nghiệp THPT

Cô Thái Hà phân tích bài đọc hiểu 5 câu hỏi và gợi ý cách tìm đáp án đúng cho từng dạng.

Dựa vào đề thi minh họa tốt nghiệp THPT môn tiếng Anh năm nay, cô Đinh Thị Thái Hà, thạc sĩ ngôn ngữ Anh, hướng dẫn cách làm dạng bài đọc hiểu 5 câu hỏi. Ở dạng này, thí sinh lưu ý không dịch cả bài. Trước khi làm, các em lướt nhanh bài đọc một lần để lúc đọc câu hỏi có thể xác định được vị trí thông tin, từ đó nhanh chóng tìm ra đáp án.

Bài đọc mẫu:

The relationship between Britain and the US has always been a close one. Like all close relationships it has had difficult times. The US was first a British colony, but between 1775 and 1783 the US fought a war to become independent. The US fought the British again in the War of 1812.

In general, however, the two countries have felt closer to each other than to any other country, and their foreign policies have shown this. During World War I and World War II, Britain and the US supported each other. When the US looks for foreign support, Britain is usually the first country to come forward and it is sometimes called "the 51st state of the union".

But the special relationship that developed after 1945 is not explained only by shared political interests. An important reason for the friendship is that the people of the two countries are very similar. They share the same language and enjoy each other's literature, films and television. Many Americans have British ancestors, or relatives still living in Britain. The US government and political system is based on Britain's, and there are many Anglo-American businesses operating on both sides of the Atlantic. In Britain some people are worried about the extent of US influence, and there is some jealousy of its current power. The special relationship was strong in the early 1980s when Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister in Britain and Ronald Reagan was President of the US.

(Adapted from Background to British and American Cultures)

1. Câu hỏi dạng tìm thông tin tổng quát:

- What is the passage mainly about?

- What could be the best title for the passage?

- What is the topic of this passage?

- What does the passage mainly discuss?

- What is the main idea of the passage?

Đối với bài đọc 5 câu (bài đọc ngắn), đa số thông tin sẽ nằm trong câu đầu tiên của bài hoặc ở đoạn số một. Vì vậy, thí sinh hãy đọc cẩn thận câu đầu tiên hoặc đoạn một của bài.

Ví dụ Question 1: What is the passage mainly about?

A. The strong friendship between the UK and the US.

B. The close relationship between Britain and the US.

C. A special relationship the UK developed during the World Wars.

D. A special influence the US had on the UK during the World Wars.

Chọn đáp án B: Nội dung thông tin chứa đầy đủ trong câu đầu tiên của đoạn 1.

2. Dạng câu hỏi số 2:

- Which of the following is NOT mentioned in paragraph...

- Which of the following is true/ not true....

- What is NOT stated,...

Để làm được, các em chú ý key words (các từ khóa) của câu hỏi, xác định đoạn chứa thông tin được hỏi, đọc kỹ sau đó dùng phương pháp loại trừ để tìm ra đáp chính xác.

Vídụ Question 2: Which of the following is NOT mentioned in paragraph 3 as the sharing between the UK and the US?

A. literature

B. films

C. currency

D. television

Cách làm: Chúng ta chỉ đọc đoạn số ba và dùng phương pháp loại trừ như sau: Đọc các phương án A, B, C, D sau đó tìm thông tin ở đoạn 3. Câu số 3 ở dòng 3, 4 của đoạn này chứa thông tin của các đáp án A, B, D nhưng không có C. Vậy đáp án là C.

3. Câu hỏi tìm kiếm thông tin:

- According to paragraph 2, which of the following can be true about...

- According to paragraph, why/ what/ how...?

- According to paragraph 2, which of the following can be...

- In the second paragraph, the author implies....

Phần chi tiết trong các đoạn văn nhỏ cũng được xem là phần "cho điểm". Dạng bài này bắt buộc học sinh phải đi tìm thông tin trong chính đoạn văn đã được chỉ ra ở bài đọc: đoạn 2 hay đoạn 3 và chỉ tìm thông tin câu trả lời ở đoạn đó.

Ví dụ Question 3: According to paragraph 3, which of the following can be true?

A. The UK and the US have the similar foreign policies

B. The people in The UK and the US have many things in common.

C. The UK and the US have different languages.

D. All the US Presidents have good relationship with the UK Prime Ministers.

Chúng ta chỉ đọc đoạn số 3 và các phương án A, B, C, D có trong câu hỏi. Chú ý dòng 2 đoạn 3 có từ đồng nghĩa của "common" là "similar" và sau đó là một loạt dẫn chứng được đưa ra. Vì vậy, chúng ta chọn đáp án B.

4. Câu hỏi tìm từ đồng nghĩa:

- The word/ the phrase ... in paragraph 2 mostly means______

- The word ... in paragraph 1 is closest in meaning to_____

Khi đọc, bạn sẽ thấy trong đoạn văn có từ được in đậm và từ đó sẽ xuất hiện trong câu hỏi. Vì thế, cần xác định nó là loại từ gì. Thường đề sẽ cho hai loại chính là danh từ và tính từ. Với danh từ, bạn xem nó dùng để chỉ người hay vật và chọn đáp án tương tự, còn với tính từ là dạng khẳng định hay phủ định rồi dựa vào đó để chọn đáp án.

Vídụ Question 4: The word importantin paragraph 3 is closest meaning to_____

A. necessary

B. strong

C. careful

D. friendly

"Important" có nghĩa quan trọng, thuộc từ loại tính từ. Các em quan sát trong đáp án thấy có từ "necessary" (cần thiết), là tính từ gần nghĩa nhất với từ trong câu hỏi.

5. Dạng bài tìm từ thay thế các đại từ:

- The word... in paragraph... refers to _________.

Với kiểu bài này, học sinh cần xác định đại từ đó là gì, thay thế người, vật hay một sự việc, sự vật. Hãy đọc kỹ câu ngay trước câu có từ in đậm, các em sẽ dễ dàng tìm được đáp án.

Vídụ Question 5: The word "They" in paragraph 3 prefers to __________.

A. countries

B. people

C. political interests

D. British ancestors

Từ gạch chân là "They" trong đoạn 3 vì vậy chúng ta chỉ tìm trong đoạn này. Có hai yếu tố để chọn đáp án B mà không phải các đáp án còn lại vì "People" xuất hiện ở câu đứng trước "They" và nội dung câu "They share the same language and enjoy each other's literature, films and television" chứa thông tin. "They" cũng là chủ ngữ trong câu sau câu có chứa từ "People".

Đinh Thị Thái Hà