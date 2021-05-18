Tìm lỗi sai trong bài thi tiếng Anh trắc nghiệm

1. Must (A) you go (B) to watch (C) football with (D) us?
2. He thanks her (A) about (B) inviting him (C) to (D) the party.
3. She is (A) going to (B) the pool (C) in (D) Friday afternoon.
4. We should (A) talk in (B) the plans (C) for the weekend (D).
5. He is very (A) concerned of (B) his (C) grandpa's health (D).
6. I should (A) love to, but (B) I have too (C) many assignments (D).
7. We're going (A) to watch (B) the football - do you want (C) to come from (D)?
8. They don't (A) go (B) to the swimming (C) pool because (D) the rain.
9. Her (A) brother helps her (B) of (C) her homework (D).
10. Many (A) young people (B) work such (C) hospital volunteers (D).
Theo Bài tập trắc nghiệm tiếng Anh 7