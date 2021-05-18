Tìm lỗi sai trong bài thi tiếng Anh trắc nghiệm

Ngoài loại từ, sự hòa hợp giữa chủ ngữ và động từ, bạn cần lưu ý đến các cụm động từ và ý nghĩa của câu khi làm dạng tìm lỗi sai.

1. Must (A) you go (B) to watch (C) football with (D) us?

2. He thanks her (A) about (B) inviting him (C) to (D) the party.

3. She is (A) going to (B) the pool (C) in (D) Friday afternoon.

4. We should (A) talk in (B) the plans (C) for the weekend (D).

5. He is very (A) concerned of (B) his (C) grandpa's health (D).

6. I should (A) love to, but (B) I have too (C) many assignments ( D ) .

7. We're going (A) to watch (B) the football - do you want (C) to come from (D)?

8. They don't (A) go (B) to the swimming (C) pool because (D) the rain.

9. Her (A) brother helps her (B) of (C) her homework (D).

10. Many (A) young people (B) work such (C) hospital volunteers (D).

>>Đáp án

Theo Bài tập trắc nghiệm tiếng Anh 7