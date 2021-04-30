Bài tập về ngữ âm

Chọn từ có phần gạch chân phát âm khác các từ còn lại:
|STT
|Từ vựng
|1.
|a. far
|b. back
|c. happy
|d. family
|2.
|a. student
|b. pretty
|c. different
|d. theater
|3.
|a. also
|b. post
|c. movie
|d. old
|4.
|a. about
|b. house
|c. couch
|d. group
|5.
|a. nice
|b. uncle
|c. office
|d. distance
|6.
|a. invitation
|b. late
|c. information
|d. start
|7.
|a. evening
|b. seven
|c. tell
|d. directory
|8.
|a. happy
|b. party
|c. my
|d. worry
|9.
|a. leave
|b. appear
|c. leap
|d. speak
|10.
|a. soon
|b. seven
|c. sure
|d. sorry
