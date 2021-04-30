Thứ sáu, 30/4/2021
Thứ sáu, 30/4/2021, 04:03 (GMT+7)

Bài tập về ngữ âm

Nhớ phiên âm của từ không chỉ giúp bạn phát âm đúng mà còn làm dạng bài tìm từ có cách đọc khác chính xác.

Chọn từ có phần gạch chân phát âm khác các từ còn lại:

STT Từ vựng
1. a. far b. back c. happy d. family
2. a. student b. pretty c. different d. theater
3. a. also b. post c. movie d. old
4. a. about b. house c. couch d. group
5. a. nice b. uncle c. office d. distance
6. a. invitation b. late c. information d. start
7. a. evening b. seven c. tell d. directory
8. a. happy b. party c. my d. worry
9. a. leave b. appear c. leap d. speak
10. a. soon b. seven c. sure d. sorry

>>Đáp án

Theo Bài tập trắc nghiệm tiếng Anh 7

