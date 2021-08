Trường THPT Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai

De Mikitor

We are a group of students from Nguyen Thi Minh Khai High School in city. Regarding the name of our team, by placing "De" from "Debate" and Miki- a lovely name that anyone would call our school together with suffix "tor"- for human. This is to imply that we are a group of students from NTMK.