Trường TH - THCS - THPT Thái Bình Dương (IGC school)

COMPLEXITEA

Complexitea comes from IGC school in Bien Hoa. Peggy is in grade 11, while Sarah and Vicky are in grade 10. The name of the team stemmed from the complexity of the group and their interest. The team is looking forward to receiving the opportunity to participate in the contest in the following rounds