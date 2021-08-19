Những cụm động từ hữu ích khi sử dụng tiếng Anh

Việc dùng các cụm động từ như "call off", "clean up" hay "fill up" sẽ giúp phần nói hoặc viết tiếng Anh của bạn trở nên phong phú hơn.

1. Call off

Nghĩa: Huỷ bỏ.

Ví dụ: We called the party off/We called off the party. (Chúng tôi đã hủy bữa tiệc).

2. Clean up

Nghĩa: Làm sạch, dọn dẹp một khu vực chung.

Ví dụ: John cleaned the living room up/John cleaned up the living room. (John đã dọn dẹp phòng khách).

3. Fill up

Nghĩa: Làm đầy cái gì đó.

Ví dụ: Bruce filled his wine glass up/Bruce filled up his wine glass. (Bruce rót đầy ly rượu của mình).

Ảnh: Shutterstock

4. Find out

Nghĩa: Khám phá ra, tìm ra.

Ví dụ: Let me know when you find out the answer. (Hãy cho tôi biết khi bạn tìm ra câu trả lời).

5. Get back

Nghĩa: Trở lại, trả lại, lấy lại.

Ví dụ: Rodger got his pencil back from Lenny/Rodger got back his pencil from Lenny. (Rodger lấy bút chì của anh ấy từ Lenny).

6. Look after

Nghĩa: Chăm sóc.

Ví dụ: Thank you for looking after me when I was sick. (Cảm ơn bạn vì đã chăm sóc tôi khi tôi ốm).

7. Put up with

Nghĩa: Chịu đựng hoặc tha thứ.

Ví dụ: Jeff put up with Janice’s cynical attitude. (Jeff tha thứ cho thái độ giễu cợt của Janicce).

8. Run out of

Nghĩa: Hết, cạn kiệt.

Ví dụ: Maria ran out of paper towels and had to go to the store. (Maria hết khăn giấy và phải đến cửa hàng).

9. Take out

Nghĩa: Đưa ra ngoài.

Ví dụ: Please take the garbage out before you leave/Please take out the garbage before you leave. (Vui lòng đổ rác trước khi bạn rời đi).

10. Throw away

Nghĩa: Vứt bỏ thứ gì đó.

Ví dụ: Could you throw that burrito away/Could you throw away that burrito? (Bạn có thể vứt bỏ chiếc bánh burrito đó đi không)?

Theo Grammarly