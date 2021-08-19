Những cụm động từ hữu ích khi sử dụng tiếng Anh

1. Call off
Nghĩa: Huỷ bỏ.
Ví dụ: We called the party off/We called off the party. (Chúng tôi đã hủy bữa tiệc).
2. Clean up
Nghĩa: Làm sạch, dọn dẹp một khu vực chung.
Ví dụ: John cleaned the living room up/John cleaned up the living room. (John đã dọn dẹp phòng khách).
3. Fill up
Nghĩa: Làm đầy cái gì đó.
Ví dụ: Bruce filled his wine glass up/Bruce filled up his wine glass. (Bruce rót đầy ly rượu của mình).
4. Find out
Nghĩa: Khám phá ra, tìm ra.
Ví dụ: Let me know when you find out the answer. (Hãy cho tôi biết khi bạn tìm ra câu trả lời).
5. Get back
Nghĩa: Trở lại, trả lại, lấy lại.
Ví dụ: Rodger got his pencil back from Lenny/Rodger got back his pencil from Lenny. (Rodger lấy bút chì của anh ấy từ Lenny).
6. Look after
Nghĩa: Chăm sóc.
Ví dụ: Thank you for looking after me when I was sick. (Cảm ơn bạn vì đã chăm sóc tôi khi tôi ốm).
7. Put up with
Nghĩa: Chịu đựng hoặc tha thứ.
Ví dụ: Jeff put up with Janice’s cynical attitude. (Jeff tha thứ cho thái độ giễu cợt của Janicce).
8. Run out of
Nghĩa: Hết, cạn kiệt.
Ví dụ: Maria ran out of paper towels and had to go to the store. (Maria hết khăn giấy và phải đến cửa hàng).
9. Take out
Nghĩa: Đưa ra ngoài.
Ví dụ: Please take the garbage out before you leave/Please take out the garbage before you leave. (Vui lòng đổ rác trước khi bạn rời đi).
10. Throw away
Nghĩa: Vứt bỏ thứ gì đó.
Ví dụ: Could you throw that burrito away/Could you throw away that burrito? (Bạn có thể vứt bỏ chiếc bánh burrito đó đi không)?
