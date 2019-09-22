Đáp án bài toán dự tuyển IMSO 2018

Chỉ 5 trong 38 độc giả tìm ra đáp số đúng là 102 cho bài toán của Việt Nam dự tuyển kỳ thi Olympic Toán và Khoa học quốc tế (IMSO 2018).

Topic 52. FINDING PHONE NUMBERS

Problem: All telephone numbers in town X have six digits and each of them begins with the digits 81. Dave finds the scrap of paper shown, with part of Philip’s telephone number on it. How many different possibilities are there for Philip’s telephone number?

Dịch đề: Tất cả các số điện thoại trong thị trấn X đều có 6 chữ số và đều bắt đầu bằng hai chữ số 81. Dave tìm thấy một mảnh giấy vụn ghi một phần số điện thoại của Philip như hình vẽ. Hỏi có bao nhiêu số điện thoại có khả năng là số của Philip?

Lời giải:

Trạng thái cơ bản của số điện thoại còn thiếu ở 2 chữ số cuối với định dạng 8101ab. Do ab nhận 100 giá trị từ 00 đến 99 nên có 100 số điện thoại định dạng 8101ab.

Nếu viết thêm số 81 ở bên trái mảnh giấy (ở phía trên) thì ta có thêm số 818101.

Do các chữ số 8; 1; 0 (với cách viết số 1 như hình vẽ) đều có tâm đối xứng nên khi viết số 18 vào bên phải (ở phía dưới) để có số 810118 rồi xoay tờ giấy 180 độ, ta có thêm số điện thoại thứ 102 là 811018.

Đáp số: 102 số điện thoại.

Solution:

From the given part of the telephone number, we can create numbers with the basic format of 8101ab by adding two ending digits. Since ab can be any number from 00 to 99, there are 100 telephone numbers formatted as 8101ab.

On the other hand, if we add two digits 81 to the left of the given number, we can create one more telephone number 818101.

Moreover, note that the digits 8, 1 and 0 are all symmetrically-shaped (as seen in the figure). When we add 18 to the bottom right of the paper, we create the telephone number 810118 (already counted). Rotate the paper 180 degrees, and this number becomes 811018.

The answer is 102 telephone numbers.

Minh Phương