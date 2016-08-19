3 cặp từ chữ I hay bị nhầm

1. Irrelevant và Irreverent

Tính từ irrelevant có nghĩa là không liên quan, ngoài quan điểm, hoặc không áp dụng cho các đối tượng đang được thảo luận. Từ trái nghĩa của irrelevant là relevant.

Tính từ irreverent có nghĩa là thiếu tôn trọng (thấy sự thiếu tôn kính) hoặc thất bại trong việc đối xử với một ai đó hoặc một cái gì đó nghiêm túc. Từ trái nghĩa của irreverent là reverent và respectful.

Ví dụ:

- It is a curious factor of small-town Alberta that its pride and dignity remain intact even as they know they are irrelevant to an urbanized society except for the food they produce.

(Nó là một yếu tố hiếu kỳ của thị trấn nhỏ Alberta, niềm tự hào và phẩm giá của nó vẫn còn nguyên vẹn ngay cả khi họ biết rằng họ không liên quan đến một xã hội đô thị hóa, ngoại trừ các thực phẩm họ sản xuất).

- Pencil, pen, lipstick, and knife had left hardly a square inch uninscribed. There were no irreverent graffiti, merely names and dates solemnly placed wherever hands could reach.

(Bút chì, bút bi, son môi, và dao không để lại một khoảng trống. Không có bức biếm họa bất kính, chỉ có tên và ngày tháng long trọng ở bất cứ nơi nào bàn tay có thể chạm đến).

- We are inundated with so much anatomical description, thirty-second psychology, irrelevant and irreverent anecdote about so many New Deal personages that soon we forget who it was that had the paunchy face, who the shifty eyes and who wasn't paranoic.

(Chúng tôi đang ngập trong rất nhiều mô tả giải phẫu học, tâm lý ba mươi giây, giai thoại không thích hợp và bất kính về rất nhiều nhân vật New Deal mà chúng tôi quên rằng ai là người có khuôn mặt to, ai là người có đôi mắt gian xảo và ai không mắc chứng hoang tưởng).

2. Interment và Internment

Các danh từ interment và internment viết và có âm tương tự nhau, nhưng ý nghĩa của chúng là khá khác nhau.

Interment dùng để chỉ hành động hoặc nghi lễ mai táng.

Internment đề cập đến hành vi giam giữ hoặc bỏ tù (hoặc tình trạng bị hạn chế hoặc bị bỏ tù), đặc biệt là trong thời kỳ chiến tranh.

Ví dụ:

- “On a March day in 1887 the skeletons of a young woman and a child were found on top of a windswept hill in southern England… Nestling close to the very fragile bones were hundreds of fossil sea urchins - balls of flint engraved with a five-pointed star. All appeared to have been carefully buried with the bodies in their chalky grave at the time of their interment”. - Kenneth J. McNamara.

(“Vào một ngày tháng ba năm 1887, bộ xương của một người phụ nữ trẻ và một đứa trẻ được tìm thấy trên một đỉnh đồi lộng gió ở miền Nam nước Anh... Nép sát vào xương rất dễ vỡ là hàng trăm hóa thạch nhím biển - bóng đá lửa có khắc một ngôi sao năm cánh. Tất cả dường như đã được chôn cất cẩn thận với người trong mộ phần của họ tại thời điểm an táng của họ”.

- During World War II, roughly 120,000 people of Japanese descent, almost two-thirds of them American citizens, were removed to internment camps in the U.S.

(Trong thế chiến II, khoảng 120.000 người Nhật, tương đương hai phần ba số dân Mỹ, đã được chuyển đến giam giữ tại Mỹ).

3. Ingenious và Ingenuous

Tính từ ingenious có nghĩa là vô cùng thông minh - bởi các kỹ năng sáng tạo và trí tưởng tượng. Ingenuous có nghĩa là đơn giản, thẳng thắn, không lừa đảo.

Ví dụ:

- To read of a detective's daring finesse or ingenious stratagem is a rare joy.

(Để đọc của thủ đoạn táo bạo hay mưu kế thông minh của một thám tử là một niềm vui hiếm hoi).

- She was enchanted by his ingenuous expression and frank blue eyes.

(Cô đã bị mê hoặc bởi vẻ ngây thơ và đôi mắt màu xanh trung thực).

Quiz:

(a) Oftena candidate's educational and work experience is relevant on paper but _____ in the real world. (irrelevant/irreverent)

(b) “Yes, I've been to the crossroads and I've met the devil, and he's sleek and confident, ever so much more 'with it' than the nearest archangel. He is casual and _____, wears jeans and running shoes and maybe even an earring, and the pointed prong of his tail is artfully concealed”. - Sven Birkerts. (irrelevant/irreverent)

(c) “From the moment I saw that a plum grew out of a brown-colored, dry-looking branch, and a watermelon came from a green stem attached to a plant that was rooted in the dark earth, 'heaven' as described by the pastor of our church (somewhere beyond earth) became _____. I was already in the only heaven that mattered to me, and I knew it”. - Alice Walker. (irrelevant/irreverent)

(d) The boys are high spirited and _____. To them, every day is a grand adventure, and all adult authority figures are _____ bores. (irrelevant/irreverent)

(e) During the Civil War, there was sometimes a considerable delay between the date of a soldier's death and his _____ . (interment/internment)

(f) “In World War I, . . . the _____ of civilians became widespread when the Germans took captive all men of military age in Belgium and in occupied French territory, as did the British and French in reprisal”. - Esther R. Cohen. (interment/internment)

(g) The minister was responsible for recording the time and place of the funeral service and _____ on the church calendar. (interment/internment)

(h) While governments often resort to _____ during periods of national emergency, such as a war or during a terrorist campaign, the practice raises questions about the balance between security and liberty. (interment/internment)

(i) Her plan was _____, but she lacked the courage to carry it out. (ingenious/ingenuous)

(j) She flashed a wide, _____ smile. (ingenious/ingenuous)

>>Xem đáp án

Quỳnh Linh