Bài tập hoàn thiện câu với từ cho sẵn

|at
|in
|on
|to
1. My aunt uncle have decided to move _________ New Zealand.
2. Do you want to go _________ the theatre tomorrow?
3. We stayed ___________ a great hotel in Dubai.
4. Wait ___________ the end of the street and I'll come and meet you.
5. You can come ______________ my house for dinner, if you like.
6. Connor was walking ___________ the corner shop when he realised he'd lost his wallet.
7. We drove all night and finally arrived __________ Lisbon at eight o'clock.
8. Did you leave your book ___________ the teacher's desk, so she can see it?
9. Look at those sheep _________ that field over there.
10. It takes about six hours to fly ___________ Asia from here.