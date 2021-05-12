Bài tập hoàn thiện câu với từ cho sẵn

Để làm dạng bài này, bạn cần lưu ý đến ý nghĩa của từng loại giới từ cho sẵn như "at, in, on" chỉ vị trí, thời điểm trong khi "to" chỉ phương hướng, chuyển động.

at in on to

1. My aunt uncle have decided to move _________ New Zealand.

2. Do you want to go _________ the theatre tomorrow?

3. We stayed ___________ a great hotel in Dubai.

4. Wait ___________ the end of the street and I'll come and meet you.

5. You can come ______________ my house for dinner, if you like.

6. Connor was walking ___________ the corner shop when he realised he'd lost his wallet.

7. We drove all night and finally arrived __________ Lisbon at eight o'clock.

8. Did you leave your book ___________ the teacher's desk, so she can see it?

9. Look at those sheep _________ that field over there.

10. It takes about six hours to fly ___________ Asia from here.

>>Đáp án