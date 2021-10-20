Trắc nghiệm khả năng tránh bẫy giới từ và liên từ

Giới từ Cách dùng Ví dụ

Throughout: trong suốt During, within: trong khoảng For: khoảng Over: qua Đi với một khoảng thời gian Throughout the day, throughout the year; During my holiday, within 10 days; For 10 years, for 3 months; Over the last decade

By: trước lúc Since: kể từ khi Until: cho tới khi Before: trước khi After: sau khi Đi với một mốc thời gian By 10 o’clock, By Monday morning; Since 2012, since my birthday; Until yesterday; Before Monday morning; After she arrived

Because of, due to, Owing to Thanks to: vì Đi với một danh từ hoặc cụm danh từ - Because of the new policy, employees now have better working hours. - Due to the heavy rain, they had to postpone their picnic. - Workloads can be decreased owing to the new machine. - Thanks to the manager’s advice, we were able to finish the project on time.

Despite, in spite of: mặc dù Đi với một danh từ hoặc cụm danh từ - She managed to stay positive despite the difficulties. - In spite of his packed schedule, he still managed to come to her birthday party.

In order to (+V): để So as to (+V) Đi với một động từ - In order to meet the requirements, our products have to be tested carefully. - She works hard so as to provide a better life for her children.