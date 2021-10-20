Trắc nghiệm khả năng tránh bẫy giới từ và liên từ

Câu hỏi về liên từ và giới từ là dạng câu hỏi thường xuyên xuất hiện trong Part 5, Part 6 của bài thi TOEIC. Mặc dù xuất hiện khá dày nhưng nhiều người học vẫn thường mắc lỗi sai khi làm dạng bài này, cụ thể là nhầm lẫn trong việc phân biệt các giới từ đi kèm khoảng thời gian và các giới từ đi kèm mốc thời gian, giới từ (thường đi kèm cụm danh từ) và liên từ (thường đi kèm mệnh đề).
|
Giới từ (+ cụm danh từ)
Prepositions + NP
|
Liên từ (+ mệnh đề)
Conjunctions + SV
|
Chỉ thời gian
|
Throughout, during, within, for, over, by, since, until, before, after
|
When, as, once, since, until, before, after
|
Chỉ lý do
|
Because of, due to, owing to, thanks to
|
Because, as, since, now that
|
Mặc dù
|
Despite, in spite of
|
Although, even though, though, whereas
|
Chỉ mục đích
|
In order to (+V), so as to (+V)
|
So that, in order that
|
Điều kiện
|
Without, except (for)
|
If , unless
Bảng tổng hợp giới từ và liên từ dễ nhầm lẫn
Cách phân biệt các giới từ chỉ thời gian
Thầy Thành Phạm cũng chia sẻ cách sử dụng của các liên từ, giới từ thường xuất hiện trong bài thi kèm ví dụ minh họa cụ thể cho từng từ:
|
Liên từ
|
Cách dùng
|
Ví dụ
|
When, as: khi Once: một khi
|
Đi với 1 mệnh đề
|
- Steven was very surprised when he heard the news
- You won’t be able to cancel the contract once you’ve signed it.
- As she walked out the door, she thanked everyone for helping her with the project.
|
Because, as, since, now that: bởi vì
|
Đi với 1 mệnh đề
|
- The journey was quite quick because the road was clear.
- I went to work early as I had to prepare for the presentation.
- They couldn’t receive the package since no one was there to answer the door.
- Now that we’ve finished our homework, let’s hang out!
|
Although, even though, though: mặc dù
Whereas: nhưng
|
Đi với 1 mệnh đề
|
- Although the rain was heavy, we put on raincoats and went outside.
- Even though I had a big lunch, I still feel hungry.
- Though she worked hard, she couldn’t meet the deadline.
- He loves traveling, whereas his wife prefers to stay home.
|
So that, in order that: để
|
Đi với 1 mệnh đề
|
- We had to work overtime so that the project could be finished on time.
- You have to talk to our partner soon in order that we can finalize the contract.
|
If: nếu
Unless: trừ khi
|
Đi với 1 mệnh đề
|
- You need to book tickets now if you want to have good seats.
- They won’t come to the party unless you invite them.
|
Giới từ
|
Cách dùng
|
Ví dụ
|
Throughout: trong suốt
During, within: trong khoảng
For: khoảng
Over: qua
|
Đi với một khoảng thời gian
|
Throughout the day, throughout the year;
During my holiday, within 10 days;
For 10 years, for 3 months;
Over the last decade
|
By: trước lúc
Since: kể từ khi
Until: cho tới khi
Before: trước khi
After: sau khi
|
Đi với một mốc thời gian
|
By 10 o’clock, By Monday morning;
Since 2012, since my birthday;
Until yesterday;
Before Monday morning;
After she arrived
|
Because of, due to,
Owing to
Thanks to: vì
|
Đi với một danh từ hoặc cụm danh từ
|
- Because of the new policy, employees now have better working hours.
- Due to the heavy rain, they had to postpone their picnic.
- Workloads can be decreased owing to the new machine.
- Thanks to the manager’s advice, we were able to finish the project on time.
|
Despite, in spite of: mặc dù
|
Đi với một danh từ hoặc cụm danh từ
|
- She managed to stay positive despite the difficulties.
- In spite of his packed schedule, he still managed to come to her birthday party.
|
In order to (+V): để
So as to (+V)
|
Đi với một động từ
|
- In order to meet the requirements, our products have to be tested carefully.
- She works hard so as to provide a better life for her children.
|
Without: mà không có
Except (for): ngoại trừ
|
Đi với một danh từ hoặc cụm danh từ
|
- Without his help, we could have failed the test.
- Except for Mark, we’ll all be at the party.
Luyện tập chọn đáp án đúng:
Việt Hùng