Thứ tư, 20/10/2021
Thứ tư, 20/10/2021, 19:00 (GMT+7)

Trắc nghiệm khả năng tránh bẫy giới từ và liên từ

Người học cần phân biệt cách sử dụng của liên từ và giới từ, giới từ nói về mốc thời gian và giới từ nói về khoảng thời gian.

Câu hỏi về liên từ và giới từ là dạng câu hỏi thường xuyên xuất hiện trong Part 5, Part 6 của bài thi TOEIC. Mặc dù xuất hiện khá dày nhưng nhiều người học vẫn thường mắc lỗi sai khi làm dạng bài này, cụ thể là nhầm lẫn trong việc phân biệt các giới từ đi kèm khoảng thời gian và các giới từ đi kèm mốc thời gian, giới từ (thường đi kèm cụm danh từ) và liên từ (thường đi kèm mệnh đề).

Giới từ (+ cụm danh từ)

Prepositions + NP

Liên từ (+ mệnh đề)

Conjunctions + SV

Chỉ thời gian

Throughout, during, within, for, over, by, since, until, before, after

When, as, once, since, until, before, after

Chỉ lý do

Because of, due to, owing to, thanks to

Because, as, since, now that

Mặc dù

Despite, in spite of

Although, even though, though, whereas

Chỉ mục đích

In order to (+V), so as to (+V)

So that, in order that

Điều kiện

Without, except (for)

If , unless

Bảng tổng hợp giới từ và liên từ dễ nhầm lẫn

Thầy Thành Phạm, giáo viên tại hệ thống Anh Ngữ Ms Hoa chia sẻ cách phân và sử dụng của các liên từ, giới từ và cách ứng dụng vào thực tế khi làm Part 5, Part 6 của bài thi TOEIC.

Cách phân biệt các giới từ chỉ thời gian

Thầy Thành Phạm cũng chia sẻ cách sử dụng của các liên từ, giới từ thường xuất hiện trong bài thi kèm ví dụ minh họa cụ thể cho từng từ:

Liên từ

Cách dùng

Ví dụ

When, as: khi Once: một khi

Đi với 1 mệnh đề

- Steven was very surprised when he heard the news

- You won’t be able to cancel the contract once you’ve signed it.

- As she walked out the door, she thanked everyone for helping her with the project.

Because, as, since, now that: bởi vì

Đi với 1 mệnh đề

- The journey was quite quick because the road was clear.

- I went to work early as I had to prepare for the presentation.

- They couldn’t receive the package since no one was there to answer the door.

- Now that we’ve finished our homework, let’s hang out!

Although, even though, though: mặc dù

Whereas: nhưng

Đi với 1 mệnh đề

- Although the rain was heavy, we put on raincoats and went outside.

- Even though I had a big lunch, I still feel hungry.

- Though she worked hard, she couldn’t meet the deadline.

- He loves traveling, whereas his wife prefers to stay home.

So that, in order that: để

Đi với 1 mệnh đề

- We had to work overtime so that the project could be finished on time.

- You have to talk to our partner soon in order that we can finalize the contract.

If: nếu

Unless: trừ khi

Đi với 1 mệnh đề

- You need to book tickets now if you want to have good seats.

- They won’t come to the party unless you invite them.

Giới từ

Cách dùng

Ví dụ

Throughout: trong suốt

During, within: trong khoảng

For: khoảng

Over: qua

Đi với một khoảng thời gian

Throughout the day, throughout the year;

During my holiday, within 10 days;

For 10 years, for 3 months;

Over the last decade

By: trước lúc

Since: kể từ khi

Until: cho tới khi

Before: trước khi

After: sau khi

Đi với một mốc thời gian

By 10 o’clock, By Monday morning;

Since 2012, since my birthday;

Until yesterday;

Before Monday morning;

After she arrived

Because of, due to,

Owing to

Thanks to: vì

Đi với một danh từ hoặc cụm danh từ

- Because of the new policy, employees now have better working hours.

- Due to the heavy rain, they had to postpone their picnic.

- Workloads can be decreased owing to the new machine.

- Thanks to the manager’s advice, we were able to finish the project on time.

Despite, in spite of: mặc dù

Đi với một danh từ hoặc cụm danh từ

- She managed to stay positive despite the difficulties.

- In spite of his packed schedule, he still managed to come to her birthday party.

In order to (+V): để

So as to (+V)

Đi với một động từ

- In order to meet the requirements, our products have to be tested carefully.

- She works hard so as to provide a better life for her children.

Without: mà không có

Except (for): ngoại trừ

Đi với một danh từ hoặc cụm danh từ

- Without his help, we could have failed the test.

- Except for Mark, we’ll all be at the party.

Luyện tập chọn đáp án đúng:

Việt Hùng

