Chuyện kể về Hachiko - chú chó được tạc tượng, trở thành nguyên mẫu trong phim và biểu tượng quốc gia Nhật Bản về lòng trung thành. Nghe và điền từ vào chỗ trống.

Học tiếng Anh: Hachiko - chú chó nổi tiếng nhất thế giới Video: Rare Earth

The Akita, Hachiko's ...(1)..., is a large and dominant ...(1)... of dog. So at the time during his owner's life, he would have been considered at the very least a nuisance, and to many, a great source of fear. But every morning, he would

...(2)... his owner to Shibuya Station to see him off to work. And every evening, he would come back to ...(3)... him up, all by himself. By all accounts a very good dog.

But one day his ower had an aneurism and ...(4)... He didn't come back that evening. Hachiko came, but his owner didn't. Hachiko would never see him again. But that didn't stop him from trying. For over nine years, every day he

...(5)... to that station to see if his owner would come back.

And even though the modern stories don't show it, he would have been

...(6)... and abused by people at the station, by passengers and station attendants alike. He was a big dog in a ...(7)... city, and he would have been a major source of fear for some of those commuters. People certainly wouldn't have looked kindly on a dog waiting alone at a major station. Yet he returned. Every day, he returned.

In 1972, seven years into his ...(8)..., a newspaper caught wind of the story. That one page in the newspaper fundamentally changed not only the life of the dog, but the world in turn, especially the nation of Japan. The story was exactly what 1920's militarized Japanese ...(9)... was aching for. It was a story of

...(10)... beyond death.

Từ mới:

nuisance: mối phiền toái

aneurism: phình mạch

commuter: người đi tàu, xe bằng vé tháng

catch wind of something: nghe đến, biết đến việc gì đó

fundamentally: về cơ bản

militarize: quân phiệt hóa