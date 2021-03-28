Luyện nghe với chủ đề nuôi dạy trẻ

You know, I didn't set out to be a parenting 1______. In fact, I'm not very 2______ in parenting, per se. It's just that there's a 3______ style of parenting these days that is kind of 4______ kids, impeding their chances to 5______ into themselves. There's a certain style of parenting these days that's getting in the way.
I 6______ what I'm saying is, we 7______ a lot of time being very concerned about parents who aren't 8______ enough in the lives of their kids and their 9______ or their 10______, and rightly so. But at the other end of the 11______, there's a lot of harm going on there as well, where parents feel a kid can't be 12______ unless the parent is protecting and 13______ at every turn and hovering over every 14______, and micromanaging every 15______, and steering their kid towards some small subset of 16______ and careers.
Theo Prep.vn