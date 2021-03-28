Luyện nghe với chủ đề nuôi dạy trẻ

Trong gần một phút, liệu bạn có thể hiểu hết nội dung bài nghe về chủ đề nuôi dạy trẻ và điền được hết 16 từ còn thiếu vào chỗ trống?

You know, I didn't set out to be a parenting 1______. In fact, I'm not very 2______ in parenting, per se. It's just that there's a 3______ style of parenting these days that is kind of 4______ kids, impeding their chances to 5______ into themselves. There's a certain style of parenting these days that's getting in the way.

I 6______ what I'm saying is, we 7______ a lot of time being very concerned about parents who aren't 8______ enough in the lives of their kids and their 9______ or their 10______, and rightly so. But at the other end of the 11______, there's a lot of harm going on there as well, where parents feel a kid can't be 12______ unless the parent is protecting and 13______ at every turn and hovering over every 14______, and micromanaging every 15______, and steering their kid towards some small subset of 16______ and careers.

