Luyện nghe về quan điểm nhìn nhận cuộc sống

Bạn hãy nghe diễn giả Rory Sutherland nói về cách nhìn nhận sự việc khác nhau trong cuộc sống và điền từ còn thiếu vào chỗ trống.

What you have here is an 1______ cigarette. It's something that, since it was invented a year or two ago, has given me untold 2______.

A little bit of it, I think, is the 3______, but there's something much bigger than that; which is, ever since, in the UK, they banned smoking in 4______, I've never enjoyed a drinks 5______ ever again.



And the reason, I only worked out just the other day, which is: when you go to a drinks party and you 6______ and hold a glass of red wine and you talk 7______ to people, you don't actually want to spend all the time talking. It's really, really tiring. Sometimes you just want to stand there 8______, alone with your thoughts. Sometimes you just want to stand in the corner and stare out of the window. Now the problem is, when you can't 9______, if you stand and stare out of the window on your own, you're an antisocial, 10______ idiot.



If you stand and stare out of the window on your own with a cigarette, you're a fucking 11______.

>>Đáp án

Phạm Tú