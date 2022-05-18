Luyện đọc hiểu tiếng Anh với văn bản thông báo

Trong các bài đọc hiểu tiếng Anh, văn bản thông báo thường là dạng làm khó người học. Hãy kiểm tra kỹ năng của bạn với thông báo và hướng dẫn sử dụng phòng dưới đây.

Your room at a glance

INSTANT SERVICE



To make your stay more enjoyable, Instant Service is available "around the clock" for any requests.



WAKE-UP SERVICE



Please contact Instant Service.



IN-ROOM BAR



Your private bar is stocked daily with a variety of drinks and snacks. Items removed are automatically charged to your account. A menu with pricing is located in your room.



THE INTERNET



Your room is equipped with high speed Internet access. A daily access fee will be assessed to your account.



EXPRESS CHECK-OUT



For a fast and effortless check-out, please utilize our voicemail check-out by dialing extension 4510 and leave your name and room number.



IN-ROOM COFFEE



Complimentary coffee is replenished daily in your room. Keurig-makers have directions located on the front of the machine. If further assistance is required please dial Instant Service. Complimentary coffee and tea is also served in the Lobby from 6:00AM to 7:00AM.



FITNESS CENTER



The Fitness Center offers an assortment of cardio and weight training equipment. Available 24 hours a day with a guestroom key card access on the third floor. Access to the steam room and sauna are available from 6:00AM to 8:00PM.



IN-ROOM SAFE



The safe can be programmed with a personalized four-digit pin code for each use. Please see detailed instructions located in the safe. Alternatively, safe deposit boxes are available at the Reception Desk.



HOUSEKEEPING SERVICE



Your room is serviced daily between 8:30AM and 2:30PM Monday through Friday; between 9:00AM and 3:00PM Saturday, Sunday and Holidays. For fresh towels after service hours, please dial Instant Service.



LAUNDRY & SHOE SHINE



Please find instructions in your closet for Laundry, Pressing and Dry Cleaning Service. For Shoe Shine service, please contact Instant Service for pick-up.



ENTERTAINMENT



For your viewing pleasure we are pleased to offer a selection of pay per view movies and entertainment options. To view these and other options, press the menu button on the remote control.

Material from Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel

Pruebas de Certificación de Idiomas 2011. Escuelas Oficiales de Idiomas del Principado de Asturias

Câu hỏi luyện tập:

Theo Test English