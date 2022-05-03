Kiểm tra kỹ năng đọc hiểu tiếng Anh trong 15 phút

Sau khi đọc đoạn văn về ngày đầu tiên của một bé gái tại trường học, bạn trả lời các câu hỏi để tự kiểm tra kỹ năng đọc hiểu tiếng Anh.

Memories of my first day at school

I remember my first day at school very well. I knew the school quite well because my older sister, Sandy, went there and every day, dad and I met her at the school gate after school. Every day, she ran out of the school with her friends. She often carried a painting. I felt jealous. I wanted to paint too!

I was five years old when I started school. Most children in my class started school in September, but I started school in January, when I was five years old, because my birthday is in December. Three other kids started school on the same day as me. I was excited about my first day. I had my new uniform: a black skirt, a white t-shirt and green jumper, and a new red bag. When we arrived that day, a teacher met the new children at the school gate. Dad hugged me and said goodbye. I stood with the other children. I didn’t talk to them because I was too nervous. Then, Mrs Wilson took us to our classroom. All the other children were already there. They looked at us when we entered the room. When thirty children looked at me, I started to cry!

But I wasn’t upset for long. I sat with the other children on the carpet and the class teacher, Miss Holland, read us a story. Later, we drew pictures with coloured pencils, and at break time, I made friends with a girl called Megan. At the end of the day, I ran to the school gate with Megan and my picture, just like Sandy always did.

Các từ mới:

- Quite (adv): khá là, hoàn toàn, hết sức, đúng là. Trạng từ này không dùng với một từ mang nghĩa phủ định.

- Gate (n): cửa

- Carry (v): mang theo

- Jealous (adj): ghen tỵ, đố kỵ

- Uniform (n): đồng phục

- Skirt (n): váy, chân váy

- T-shirt (n): áo phông

- Jumper (n): áo len dài tay (nghĩa phổ biến)

- Nervous (adj): lo lắng, bất an, bồn chồn

- Upset (adj): buồn bã, thất vọng

- Carpet (n): tấm thảm

- Pencil (n): bút chì

Trong đó, "n" là danh từ (noun), "v": động từ (verb), "adj": tính từ (adjective) và "adv": adverb (trạng từ).

Câu hỏi luyện tập:

Theo Test English