Gợi ý làm đề thi IELTS Writing tháng 3

Anh Phạm Tú, tác giả của hai cuốn sách về IETLS, gợi ý các ý tưởng để trả lời câu hỏi trong bài Writing Task 2 tháng 3.

Trong tháng 3, đề thi Writing Task 1 không có nhiều khác biệt so với thường lệ: Line, Bar Chart và Map. Vậy còn Writing Task 2?

Trong những năm gần đây, đề thi IELTS mở rộng ra nhiều chủ đề về đời sống hàng ngày. Tháng 3 này là đề thi về đồ ăn nhập khẩu từ nước ngoài (ngày 4/3), an toàn thông tin cá nhân (ngày 13/3). Những chủ đề cũ được ra lại như môi trường làm việc (ngày 20/3) hay quy hoạch đô thị (ngày 27/3) cũng theo xu hướng này. Đề thi có chủ điểm đơn giản như giáo dục, môi trường sẽ ít đi và nếu có thì cũng sẽ được hỏi ở khía cạnh khó hơn.

Dưới đây là một số gợi ý để trả lời các câu hỏi trong Writing Task 2.

Đề thi IELTS ngày 4/3:

Task 2: Many countries import a large amount of food from other parts of the world. Is this a positive or negative development?

Despite some negative impacts, this is generally a positive development.

Negative impacts:

- Difficulties for local food production companies (Sự khó khăn cho các công ty sản xuất đồ ăn truyền thống).

- International dishes are replacing traditional ones in daily meals -> a potential loss of tradition (Đồ ăn quốc tế thay thế đồ ăn truyền thống -> khả năng mất truyền thống).

Positive impacts:

- Opportunities to export food to other countries (Cơ hội xuất khẩu đồ ăn sang nước khác).

- A chance for fusion cuisine to develop (Cơ hội phát triển ẩm thực fusion - pha trộn giữa nhiều loại ẩm thực khác nhau).

Đề thi IELTS ngày 20/3:

Task 2: Many people are working longer and longer hours. What are the reasons and effects?

Reasons:

- The job market is increasingly competitive, they need to work more to keep their job (Thị trường lao động ngày càng cạnh tranh, người lao động phải làm việc nhiều hơn để giữ việc làm).

- Living expenses today in many parts of the world are so high that they need to work more to support their family (Mức chi tiêu càng càng cao ở nhiều nơi -> mọi người phải làm việc nhiều hơn để nuôi gia đình).

Effects:

- Physical health might be at risk. Examples: disc herniation, vision loss (Sức khoẻ vật lý chịu ảnh hưởng, ví dụ: thoái hóa đĩa đệm, giảm thị lực).

- Mental health conditions are more common. Examples: depression (Ngày càng nhiều người có bệnh lý về tinh thần, ví dụ: Trầm cảm).

- Less time for family -> Children may grow up without enough parental care (Ít thời gian hơn cho gia đình -> trẻ em lớn lên thiếu sự quan tâm của bố mẹ).

Đề thi IELTS ngày 13/3:

Task 2: More people put their personal information online (address, telephone number...) for everyday activities such as socializing on social networks or banking purposes. Do you think it is a positive or negative development?

Despite some negative impacts, this is generally a positive development

Negative impacts:

- Identity theft: hackers may steal one’s information for fraudulent activities (Trộm cắp thông tin cá nhân: hackers có thể lấy cắp thông tin cho các hành vi gian lận).

- Viewers feel interrupted: they constantly seeing highly-targeted advertisements (Người xem bị gián đoạn bởi quảng cáo).

Positive impacts:

- Convenience: people can complete a payment within a few clicks or taps on the screen (Sự thuận tiện: người sử dụng có thể hoàn thành giao dịch chỉ với vài thao tác đơn giản).

- Easier to establish and develop a network of relationships (Dễ dàng tạo dựng và phát triển mạng lưới mối quan hệ).

Đề thi IELTS ngày 27/3:

Task 2: It is important for all towns and cities to have large public outdoor places like squares and parks. To what extent do you agree or disagree?

Agree. Central ideas:

They bring benefits to citizens

- Trees in squares and parks provide oxygen (Cây xanh ở quảng trường - công viên mang lại nhiều oxy).

- These places are where people do exercise (Đây là nơi luyện tập của người dân).

They bring benefits to towns and cities

- Attract tourists -> economic benefits for the city or town (Thu hút khách du lịch - mang lại lợi ích kinh tế cho thành phố - thị trấn).

- These places are where major events in the town/city can be held (Đây là nơi tổ chức các sự kiện lớn cho thành phố - thị trấn).

Phạm Tú