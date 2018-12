Impolite Polite

I want another hamburger. I'd like another hamburger.

What? Could you repeat that, please?

You're wrong. I think you might be mistaken.

Hey, where's the bathroom? Excuse me, could you tell me where the bathroom is?

Do this today. It would be great if you could do this today.

Who are you? May/Could I ask/have your name?

Can I borrow your pen? Could I borrow your pen?