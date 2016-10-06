VnExpress
Học tiếng Anh: 'Tôi kiện hệ thống giáo dục' (phần 2)

Video 'Tôi kiện hệ thống giáo dục' của rapper Mỹ Prince Ea đang gây bão mạng với phiên tòa giả định nói về sự lỗi thời của nền giáo dục. Cùng nghe video và học tiếng Anh bằng cách điền vào chỗ trống. 

‘Tôi kiện hệ thống giáo dục’ của rapper Mỹ gây bão mạng - Phần 2
 
 

Oh, and make them compete to get an A. A letter which determines product quality. Hence grade A of meat. I get it!

Back then times were different, we all have a …(1)… I myself am no Gandhi. But today, we don’t need to make robot-zombies. The world has …(2)… And now we need people who think creatively, innovatively, critically, independently, with the ability to connect.

See every scientist will tell you that not two …(3)… are the same. And every parent with two or more children would …(4)… that claim. So please explain why you treat students like cookie-cutter frames or snapback hats, giving them this one-size-fit-all crap?

Watch your …(5)…!

>>Tiếp tục làm bài

>>Xem đáp án từ 1 đến 5
>>Xem toàn bộ bài

Phiêu Linh

học tiếng Anh
giáo dục
Mỹ
rapper
