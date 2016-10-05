Học tiếng Anh: Tôi kiện hệ thống giáo dục (phần 1)

‘Tôi kiện hệ thống giáo dục’ của rapper Mỹ gây bão mạng - Phần 1

I JUST SUED THE SCHOOL SYSTEM

Albert Einstein once said: “Everybody’s a genius. But if you judge a ...(1)... by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is ...(2)...’. Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, today on trial we have modern day schooling. Glad you could come! Not only does he make fish climb trees, but also makes them climb ...(3)..., and do a 10 mile run. Tell me school: Are you proud of the things you’ve done? Turning millions of people into robots, do you find that ...(4)...? Do you realize how many kids relate to that fish, swimming-up-stream in class never finding their gifts, thinking they are ...(5)..., believing they are useless?

Quang Nguyen