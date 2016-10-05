VnExpress
Thứ tư, 5/10/2016, 19:30 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh: Tôi kiện hệ thống giáo dục (phần 1)

Trong 5 phút, rapper Prince Ea đã chỉ ra những hạn chế của hệ thống giáo dục Mỹ. Cùng học tiếng Anh với video thú vị này.

Rapper Mỹ gây bão mạng với bài 'Tôi kiện hệ thống giáo dục'

‘Tôi kiện hệ thống giáo dục’ của rapper Mỹ gây bão mạng - Phần 1
 
 

I JUST SUED THE SCHOOL SYSTEM

Albert Einstein once said: “Everybody’s a genius. But if you judge a ...(1)... by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is ...(2)...’. Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, today on trial we have modern day schooling. Glad you could come! Not only does he make fish climb trees, but also makes them climb ...(3)..., and do a 10 mile run. Tell me school: Are you proud of the things you’ve done? Turning millions of people into robots, do you find that ...(4)...? Do you realize how many kids relate to that fish, swimming-up-stream in class never finding their gifts, thinking they are ...(5)..., believing they are useless?

>>Tiếp tục làm bài
>>Xem đáp án câu 1-5

Quang Nguyen

