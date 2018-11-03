Nghe và điền từ còn thiếu vào chỗ trống.

Học tiếng Anh: Singapore sạch như thế nào Video: NAS Daily

What I'm about to show you will ...(1)... your mind just like it ...(2)...mine. See, I'm here with my girlfriend ...(3)... on a nice island off the ...(4)... of Singapore. It's pretty. It's clean. It's nice! But what if I told you that this nice island is made of ...(5)...?

I kid you not. Singapore is so clean that even their ...(5)... island looks like this. Not this. Or this. They take the entire country's ...(6)... They burn it, collect the ...(7)... and ship to a ...(8)... island to ...(9)... in special waters all of this while keeping nature clean.

It doesn't smell at all. It doesn't hurt the ...(10)... The ...(11)... are still alive. The animals are still ...(12)... And the jungle is still green. People even come to take ...(13)... photos at a landfill. In many countries, landfills are painful to look at and to visit. This is why everybody needs to see this! Because the people of Singapore have made a landfill feel like a ...(14)...!

