Thứ bảy, 24/12/2016, 20:00 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh qua bài hát 'Santa Claus is comin' to town'

Đường phố đang rộn ràng không khí Giáng sinh. Hãy học từ mới, cấu trúc, phát âm tiếng Anh qua bài hát nổi tiếng 'Santa Claus is comin' to town'. 

 You better watch out

You better not cry

You better not pout

I'm telling you why

(Santa Claus is coming to town) x 3

He's making a list,

He’s checking it twice;

Gonna find out who's naughty or nice

(Santa Claus is coming to town) x 3

He sees you when you're sleeping

He knows when you're awake

He knows if you've been bad or good

So be good for goodness sake

With little tin horns and little toy drums

Rooty toot toots and rummy tum tums

(Santa Claus is coming to town) x 3

He sees you when you're sleeping

He knows when you're awake

He knows if you've been bad or good

So be good for goodness sake

Goodness sake

You better watch out

You better not cry

You better not pout

I'm telling you why

Santa Claus is coming to town

Santa Claus is coming to town

Santa Claus is coming

Santa Claus is coming

Santa Claus is coming to town

Phiêu Linh

