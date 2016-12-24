Học tiếng Anh qua bài hát 'Santa Claus is comin' to town'

You better watch out
You better not cry
You better not pout
I'm telling you why
(Santa Claus is coming to town) x 3
He's making a list,
He’s checking it twice;
Gonna find out who's naughty or nice
(Santa Claus is coming to town) x 3
He sees you when you're sleeping
He knows when you're awake
He knows if you've been bad or good
So be good for goodness sake
With little tin horns and little toy drums
Rooty toot toots and rummy tum tums
(Santa Claus is coming to town) x 3
He sees you when you're sleeping
He knows when you're awake
He knows if you've been bad or good
So be good for goodness sake
Goodness sake
You better watch out
You better not cry
You better not pout
I'm telling you why
Santa Claus is coming to town
Santa Claus is coming to town
Santa Claus is coming
Santa Claus is coming
Santa Claus is coming to town
Phiêu Linh