Thứ hai, 29/4/2019, 12:00 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh: Người lớn học được gì từ trẻ con?

"Trẻ con trái với người lớn, vẫn mơ về sự hoàn hảo. Đó là điều tốt, bởi muốn biến điều gì thành hiện thực, trước hết bạn phải mơ về nó".

Andora Svitak (sinh năm 1997), thần đồng Mỹ gốc Czech và Trung Quốc, có bài phát biểu TED Talk ấn tượng năm 2010, trong đó chỉ ra định kiến của xã hội về tuổi tác. Bạn hãy nghe và điền từ còn thiếu vào chỗ trống.

Phần 1:

Học tiếng Anh: Người lớn học được gì từ trẻ con? (Phần 1)
 
 

Video: TED

I want to start with a question. "When was the last time you were called
...(1)...?" For kids like me, being called ...(1)...can be a frequent occurrence. Every time we make irrational demands, exhibit ...(2)...behavior or display any other signs of being normal American ...(3)..., we are called childish, which really ...(4)...me.

After all, take a look at these events: Imperialism and colonization, world wars, George W. Bush; ask yourself: Who’s responsible? ...(5)...

Now, what have kids done? Well, Anne Frank touched millions with her powerful account of the Holocaust, Ruby Bridges helped end segregation in the United States, and most recently, Charlie Simpson helped to ...(6)...120,000 pounds for Haiti on his little ...(7)...

So, as you can see evidenced by such examples, ...(8)...has absolutely nothing to do with it. The traits the word childish addresses are seen so often in adults that we should abolish this age-discriminatory word when it comes to criticizing ...(9)...associated with irresponsibility and irrational thinking.

>>Làm tiếp phần 2

>>Xem đáp án phần 1

Thùy Linh

