VnExpress
083.888.0123 (HN) - 082.233.3555 (TP HCM) Liên hệ quảng cáo
Thứ ba, 13/12/2016, 20:00 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh: Ngôn ngữ của kẻ nói dối

Mỗi ngày, chúng ta phải đối mặt với từ 10 đến 200 lời nói dối và nỗ lực tìm cách phát hiện chúng. Nghe phân tích về ngôn ngữ của kẻ nói dối và điền từ còn thiếu vào chỗ trống. 

Học tiếng Anh: Ngôn ngữ của kẻ nói dối
 
 

Phần 1

"Sorry, my phone died." - "It's nothing. I'm fine." - "These allegations are completely unfounded." - "The company was not aware of any wrongdoing." - "I love you."

We hear anywhere from 10 to 200 …(1)…a day, and we spent much of our …(2)…coming up with the ways to detect them from medieval torture devices to polygraphs, blood pressure and breathing monitors, …(3)…stress analyzers, …(4)…trackers, infrared …(5)…scanners, and even the 400-pound electroencephalogram.

But although such tools have worked under certain circumstances,most can be fooled with enough preparation, and none are considered reliable enough to even be admissible in court. But, what if the problem is not with the techniques, but the underlying assumption that lying spurs physiological …(6)…? What if we took a more direct approach, using communication science to analyze the lies themselves?

>>Làm tiếp phần 2
>>Xem đáp án phần 1

Từ mới: 

allegations: cáo buộc

unfounded: vô căn cứ

wrongdoing: hành vi sai trái

detect: phát hiện

medieval torture devices: các thiết bị tra tấn thời trung cổ

polygraphs: máy phát hiện nói dối

electroencephalogram (EEG): điện não đồ

circumstances: trường hợp, tình huống

admissible: có thể chấp nhận

underlying assumption: giả thiết cơ bản

Phiêu Linh

Xem nhiều nhất

 Tags
học tiếng Anh
nói dối
kẻ nói dối
ngôn ngữ
điền từ
chỗ trống
nghe
Chia sẻ bài viết, gửi câu hỏi tư vấn

Xem nhiều nhất

Diễn đạt không nhàm chán trong tiếng Anh

Những cách nói thay thế 'say'

Những cách diễn đạt thay thế 'hungry'

Ba cách nói thay thế 'great'

Năm cách nói thay thế 'thank you'

Những cách nói thay thế 'hurry up'

Những cách nói thay thế 'walk'

Trắc nghiệm tiếng Anh

Trắc nghiệm cụm động từ với 'break'

Bài tập tiếng Anh về cụm động từ ...

Trắc nghiệm phân biệt 'had better' và 'would ...

Bài tập tiếng Anh về lỗi ngữ pháp ...

Bài tập trật tự từ tiếng Anh trong ...

Trắc nghiệm về những cặp động từ tiếng ...

Tuyển sinh

Trắc nghiệm

Du học

Chia sẻ bài viết qua email