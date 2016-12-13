Học tiếng Anh: Ngôn ngữ của kẻ nói dối

Phần 1
"Sorry, my phone died." - "It's nothing. I'm fine." - "These allegations are completely unfounded." - "The company was not aware of any wrongdoing." - "I love you."
We hear anywhere from 10 to 200 …(1)…a day, and we spent much of our …(2)…coming up with the ways to detect them from medieval torture devices to polygraphs, blood pressure and breathing monitors, …(3)…stress analyzers, …(4)…trackers, infrared …(5)…scanners, and even the 400-pound electroencephalogram.
But although such tools have worked under certain circumstances,most can be fooled with enough preparation, and none are considered reliable enough to even be admissible in court. But, what if the problem is not with the techniques, but the underlying assumption that lying spurs physiological …(6)…? What if we took a more direct approach, using communication science to analyze the lies themselves?
Từ mới:
allegations: cáo buộc
unfounded: vô căn cứ
wrongdoing: hành vi sai trái
detect: phát hiện
medieval torture devices: các thiết bị tra tấn thời trung cổ
polygraphs: máy phát hiện nói dối
electroencephalogram (EEG): điện não đồ
circumstances: trường hợp, tình huống
admissible: có thể chấp nhận
underlying assumption: giả thiết cơ bản
Phiêu Linh