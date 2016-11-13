VnExpress
Chủ nhật, 13/11/2016, 19:30 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh: Nếu loài người biến mất (phần 2)

Một tuần, một tháng, một năm, 25 năm sau khi loài người biến mất, vạn vật biến đổi ra sao? Cùng xem video và điền từ nghe được vào chỗ trống. 

Học tiếng Anh: Nếu loài người biến mất (phần 2)
 
 

Phần 1

A few weeks later, there won't be any …(1)…dog breeds left anymore, big dogs will gather in packs and hunt down smaller breeds.

About 1 month after we disappear, all cooling water I'm nuclear power stations will evaporate. This will lead to serious …(2)…much stronger than Hiroshima and Chernobyl …(3)…Billions of animals will die of …(4)…, but overall the planet will recover from the radioactive contamination rather …(5)…and easily.

>>Làm tiếp phần 2
>>Xem đáp án phần 1
>>Xem toàn bộ bài

Phiêu Linh

