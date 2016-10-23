VnExpress
Học tiếng Anh: 'Mỹ là quốc gia của những người nhập cư'

Quan điểm của Hillary Clinton về vấn đề nhập cư trái ngược với Donald Trump. Cùng nghe và điền vào chỗ trống. 

Đoạn 4 Trump - Clinton
 
 

Well, as he was talking, I was thinking about a young girl I met here in Las Vegas, Carla, who is very …(1)…that her parents might be deported, because she was …(2)…in this country but they were not. They …(3)…hard, they do everything they can to give her a good life.

And you're right. I don't want to …(4)…families apart. I don't want to be sending parents away from children. I don't want to see the deportation force that Donald has talked about in …(5)…in our country.

