Học tiếng Anh: Michelle Obama trò chuyện với sinh viên Mỹ

Phần 1

But, …(1)…, I can tell you, as First Lady, I have had the privilege of traveling around the world and visiting dozens of different countries, and I have seen what happens when …(2)… like these take hold. I have seen how …(3)… who rule by intimidation – leaders who demonize and dehumanize entire groups of people - often do so because they have nothing else to offer. And I have seen how places that stifle the …(4)… and dismiss the potential of their …(5)… are diminished; how they are less vital, less hopeful, less free.

Graduates, that is not who we are. That is not what this country stands for. No, here in America, we don’t let our …(6)… tear us apart. Not here. Because we know that our …(7)… comes when we appreciate each other’s …(8)…, when we learn from each other, when we lean on each other. Because in this country, it’s never been each person for themselves. No, we’re all in this together. We always have been.

