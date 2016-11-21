VnExpress
Thứ hai, 21/11/2016, 19:30 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh: Michelle Obama trò chuyện với sinh viên Mỹ

"Chúng ta không xây bức tường giữ mọi người xa nhau, bởi biết rằng sự vĩ đại được tạo ra nhờ đóng góp của những người đến từ nơi khác", nghe bài phát biểu lần cuối với tư cách Đệ nhất phu nhân của bà Obama trước sinh viên Mỹ (6/2016) và điền vào chỗ trống. 

Học tiếng Anh: Michelle Obama trò chuyện với sinh viên Mỹ
 
 

Phần 1

But, …(1)…, I can tell you, as First Lady, I have had the privilege of traveling around the world and visiting dozens of different countries, and I have seen what happens when …(2)… like these take hold. I have seen how …(3)… who rule by intimidation – leaders who demonize and dehumanize entire groups of people - often do so because they have nothing else to offer. And I have seen how places that stifle the …(4)… and dismiss the potential of their …(5)… are diminished; how they are less vital, less hopeful, less free.

Graduates, that is not who we are. That is not what this country stands for. No, here in America, we don’t let our …(6)… tear us apart.  Not here. Because we know that our …(7)… comes when we appreciate each other’s …(8)…, when we learn from each other, when we lean on each other.  Because in this country, it’s never been each person for themselves. No, we’re all in this together. We always have been.

>>Làm tiếp phần 2
>>Xem đáp án phần 1
>>Xem toàn bộ bài

Phiêu Linh

