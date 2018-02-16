Nghe câu chuyện về nguồn gốc của 12 con giáp trên TED-Ed và điền từ còn thiếu vào chỗ trống.

Phần 1

Học tiếng Anh: Lý do chó đứng áp chót trong 12 con giáp Video: TED-Ed

What's your sign? In Western ...(1)..., it's a constellation determined by when your birthday ...(2)... in the calendar. But according to the Chinese ...(3)..., or shēngxiào, it's your shǔxiàng, meaning the animal ...(4)... to your birth year.

And of the many ...(5)... explaining these animal signs and their arrangement, the most enduring one is that of the Great Race. As the story goes, Yù Dì, or Jade Emperor, Ruler of the Heavens, wanted to devise a way to

...(6)... time, so he organized a race. The first twelve animals to make it across the river would earn a ...(7)... on the zodiac calendar in the order they arrived.

The rat rose with the sun to get an early start, but on the way to the river, he met the horse, the tiger, and the ox. Because the rat was small and couldn't swim very well, he asked the bigger animals for help. While the tiger and horse ...(8)..., the kind-hearted ox agreed to ...(9)... the rat across.

Yet, just as they were about to reach the other side, the rat jumped off the ox's head and ...(10)... first place. The ox came in second, with the powerful tiger right behind him.

Từ mới:

constellation: chòm sao

Jade Emperor: Ngọc Hoàng

devise: phát minh

zodiac calendar: lịch hoàng đạo