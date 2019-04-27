Trong khi bạn bè mải mê với trò chơi điện tử, Thomas Suarez nghiên cứu để tự tạo các ứng dụng trên iPhone.

Năm 2011, khi mới 12 tuổi, Thomas Suarez (Mỹ) được mời diễn thuyết trên TED Talk, gây tiếng vang với giới công nghệ khi kể về hành trình tự viết app trên iPhone và hướng dẫn bạn bè đồng trang lứa làm điều tương tự.

Bạn hãy nghe một phần trong bài phát biểu của Suarez và điền từ còn thiếu vào chỗ trống.

Phần 1:

Học tiếng Anh: Cậu bé Mỹ tự viết app năm 12 tuổi (phần 1) Video: TED

I've always had a ...(1)...for computers and ...(2)..., and I made a few apps for the iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad. I'd like to share a couple with you today.

My first app was a ...(3)... fortune teller called "Earth Fortune" that would display different colors of Earth depending on what your fortune was. My favorite and most ...(4)...app is "Bustin Jieber," which is a Justin Bieber whack-a-mole.

I created it because a lot of people at school ...(5)...Justin Bieber a little bit, so I decided to make the app. So I went to work ...(6)... it, and I released it just before the holidays in 2010.

A lot of people ask me, how did I make these? A lot of times it's because the person who asked the question wants to make an app also. A lot of kids these days like to play ...(7)..., but now they want to make them, and it's difficult, because not many kids know where to go to find out how to make a ...(8)... I mean, for soccer, you could go to a soccer team. For violin, you could get lessons for a violin. But what if you want to make an app? And the kid's parents might have done some of these things when they were young, but not many parents have ...(9)...apps.

>>Làm tiếp phần 2

>>Xem đáp án phần 1