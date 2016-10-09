Học tiếng Anh: 'Bạn đã thực sự sống?' (phần 2)

You know I learned a fact about …(1)…the other day. Now this was so surprised to see. I was talking to a …(2)… and he told me that many of his passengers think planes are dangerous to fly in. But he said actually, it is a lot more …(3)…for a plane to stay on the ground. I say what? Like how does that sound what he said? He said because on the ground the plane starts to rust, malfunction and wear, much faster than it ever would if it was in the …(4)…. As I walked away I thought: Yeah, makes total sense because planes were built to live in the …(5)…. And every person was built to live out the dream they have inside. So it is perhaps the saddest loss to live a life on the ground without ever taking off.

See most of us are afraid of the …(6)…, they comes in the night to steal all of our things. But there is a …(6)…in your mind who is after your dreams. His name is …(7)… If you see him call the cops and keep him away from the kids because he is wanted for murder for he has killed more …(8)…than failure ever did. He wears many disguises and like a …(9)…will leave you blinded, divided and turn you into a “kinda”. See “kinda” is lethal. You know what “kinda” is? There is a lot of “kinda” people. You “kinda” want a career …(10)…, you “kinda” want to get straight A’s, you “kinda” want to get in shape. Simple math, no numbers to crunch. If you “kinda” want something, then you will “kinda” get the results you want.

What is your …(11)…? What ignites that spark? You can’t “kinda” want that, you got to want it with every part of your whole …(12)… . Will you struggle? Yeah! Yeah, you will struggle, no way around it. You will fall many times, but who’s …(13)…? Just remember, there’s no such thing as a smooth …(14)…. If you want to make it to the …(15)…then there are sharp ridges that have to be …(16)…over.

Phiêu Linh