Học tiếng Anh: 1.001 lý do đi làm muộn

Học tiếng Anh: 1001 lý do đi làm muộn

Phần 1

The blamer: “They need to do something about that roundabout out there. It’s absolutely …(1)…!”

The gifter: “Did somebody say coffee and …(2)…?”

The daylight saver: “You’re …(3)…” – “You’re an hour late” – “No the clocks went …(4)…” – “They went forwards” – “Did they?”

The Judas: “You’re late” – “Yeah, pulled a Tom. Do you remember last week he was late four …(5)…?” - “Oh yeah. Seriously?”

The character witness: “You’re late” – “Am I? God that’s not like me”.

The reverse psychologist: “I am so annoyed at myself for being late. First thing I did? Didn’t set the alarm clock correctly. Close the door behind me, what have I done? I’ve left the keys inside. I am so annoyed at myself, that I don’t think …(6)…needs to be annoyed at me”.

>>Làm tiếp phần 2

>>Xem đáp án phần 1

Từ mới:

roundabout: vòng xoáy (bùng binh)

the Judas: kẻ phản bội chúa Jesus

the character witness: người làm chứng

the reverse psychologist: nhà tâm lý học nghịch đảo

annoyed at myself (be annoyed at oneself): khó chịu với bản thân mình

Phiêu Linh