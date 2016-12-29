VnExpress
083.888.0123 (HN) - 082.233.3555 (TP HCM) Liên hệ quảng cáo
Thứ năm, 29/12/2016, 20:00 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh: 1.001 lý do đi làm muộn

Bạn có phải là người hay đi làm muộn, lý do bạn thường đưa ra là gì? Học từ mới, cách diễn đạt và điền từ vào chỗ trống khi xem video dưới đây. 

Học tiếng Anh: 1001 lý do đi làm muộn 
 
 

Phần 1

The blamer: “They need to do something about that roundabout out there. It’s absolutely …(1)…!”

The gifter: “Did somebody say coffee and …(2)…?”

The daylight saver: “You’re …(3)…” – “You’re an hour late” – “No the clocks went …(4)…” – “They went forwards” – “Did they?”

The Judas: “You’re late” – “Yeah, pulled a Tom. Do you remember last week he was late four …(5)…?”  - “Oh yeah. Seriously?”

The character witness: “You’re late” – “Am I? God that’s not like me”.

The reverse psychologist: “I am so annoyed at myself for being late. First thing I did? Didn’t set the alarm clock correctly. Close the door behind me, what have I done? I’ve left the keys inside. I am so annoyed at myself, that I don’t think …(6)…needs to be annoyed at me”.

>>Làm tiếp phần 2
>>Xem đáp án phần 1

Từ mới: 

roundabout: vòng xoáy (bùng binh)

the Judas: kẻ phản bội chúa Jesus

the character witness: người làm chứng

the reverse psychologist: nhà tâm lý học nghịch đảo

annoyed at myself (be annoyed at oneself): khó chịu với bản thân mình

Phiêu Linh

Xem nhiều nhất

 Tags
học tiếng Anh
lý do đi làm muộn
từ mới
cách diễn đạt
điền từ
chỗ trống
video
Chia sẻ bài viết, gửi câu hỏi tư vấn

Xem nhiều nhất

Diễn đạt không nhàm chán trong tiếng Anh

Những cách nói thay thế 'say'

Những cách diễn đạt thay thế 'hungry'

Ba cách nói thay thế 'great'

Năm cách nói thay thế 'thank you'

Những cách nói thay thế 'hurry up'

Những cách nói thay thế 'walk'

Trắc nghiệm tiếng Anh

Trắc nghiệm cụm động từ với 'break'

Bài tập tiếng Anh về cụm động từ ...

Trắc nghiệm phân biệt 'had better' và 'would ...

Bài tập tiếng Anh về lỗi ngữ pháp ...

Bài tập trật tự từ tiếng Anh trong ...

Trắc nghiệm về những cặp động từ tiếng ...

Tuyển sinh

Trắc nghiệm

Du học

Chia sẻ bài viết qua email