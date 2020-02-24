Đáp án bài toán tô màu trên lưới ô vuông

Một số bạn đọc đã tìm ra đáp số đúng 5201 cho bài toán tô màu trên lưới ô vuông trong kỳ thi Toán học trẻ quốc tế, tổ chức tại Nam Phi năm 2019.

Topic 71. GRID COLORING

Problem: The top-left portion of a grid of 101 × 101 white squares is shown below. A chain is formed by coloring squares grey as shown. The chain starts at the upper left-hand corner and goes on until it cannot go on any further. In total, how many squares are colored grey in the entire grid of 101 × 101 squares?

Dịch đề: Hình dưới đây biểu diễn phần trên cùng bên trái của bảng lưới 101 × 101 ô vuông trắng. Người ta tô màu xám cho một số ô vuông để tạo thành một "dây" ô vuông. Dây này bắt đầu từ ô vuông góc trên cùng bên trái và tiếp tục cho đến khi không thể kéo dài được nữa. Hỏi trong bảng lưới 101 × 101 có bao nhiêu ô vuông được tô màu xám?

Lời giải:

Lấy đỉnh trên cùng bên trái của bảng lưới 101 × 101 làm mốc cố định.

Xét dãy các bảng lưới hình vuông có cạnh tăng dần 1, 2, 3, ... 100, 101 cùng chứa mốc đã chọn. Để ý rằng các bảng lưới có cạnh chẵn luôn chứa số ô vuông xám bằng số ô vuông trắng.

Suy ra số ô vuông xám trong bảng lưới 100 × 100 là: 50 × 100 = 5000 (ô).

Mặt khác, trong 2 bảng lưới hình vuông liên tiếp cạnh (2n) và (2n + 1), số ô vuông xám được tăng thêm sẽ là (1 + 4n). Như vậy, chênh lệch số ô vuông xám trong bảng lưới 101 × 101 với bảng lưới 100 × 100 là: 1 + 4 × 50 = 201 (ô).

Vậy số ô vuông xám trong bảng lưới 101 × 101 là: 5000 + 201 = 5201.

Đáp số: 5201 ô vuông xám

Solution:

Let the top-left square of the 101 × 101 grid be a fixed starting point.

Consider all square grids of ascending side length 1, 2, 3, ... 100, 101 that starts from this fixed point. Note that all grids whose side length is even would have an equal number of grey and white squares. Thus, the number of grey squares in the 100 × 100 grid is 50 × 100 = 5000 (squares).

Moreover, consider two square grids whose side lengths are consecutive numbers (2n) and (2n +1). The difference between the number of grey squares in two such grids is (1 + 4n). It follows that the difference between the number of grey squares in the 101 × 101 grid and in the 100 × 100 grid is: 1 + 4 × 50 = 201.

Therefore, the number of grey squares in the 101 × 101 grid is: 5000 + 201 = 5201.

Answer: 5201 grey squares

Minh Phương