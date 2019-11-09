Đáp án bài toán mở khóa số của Hong Kong

Trong 61 bạn gửi lời giải bài toán thi học sinh giỏi lớp 5 của Hong Kong năm 2006, nhiều bạn đã tìm ra đáp số đúng là 196.

Topic 59. THE MULTIPLICATION RULE

Problem: Solly want to unlock his friend Koo's combination lock. The lock consists of 4 reels, each reel display the digits from 1 to 9. Koo tells Solly that the first digit from left to right is a multiple of 3, the second digit is a prime, the third digit is a multiple of 2, and the whole number is divisible by 4. For example:

6 7 8 8

What is the maximum possible number of different ways that Solly may try in order to unlock it?

Dịch đề: Solly muốn mở ổ khóa số của Koo. Ổ khóa có bốn vòng số để xoay, mỗi vòng số là một chữ số từ 1 đến 9. Koo gợi ý cho Solly về các con số như sau: đếm từ trái, chữ số đầu tiên là bội của 3, chữ số thứ hai là một số nguyên tố, chữ số thứ ba là bội của 2, và cả 4 chữ số tạo thành một số chia hết cho 4. Ví dụ:

6 7 8 8

Nếu Solly chỉ thử các số thỏa mãn quy luật mà Koo gợi ý, thì cậu ấy phải thử nhiều nhất bao nhiêu nhóm các số khác nhau mới có thể mở được ổ khoá?

Lời giải:

Chữ số đầu tiên có 3 cách chọn từ bộ số (3, 6, 9).

Chữ số thứ hai có 4 cách chọn từ bộ số (2, 3, 5, 7).

Chữ số thứ ba có 4 cách chọn từ bộ số (2, 4, 6, 8).

Điều kiện để một số có nhiều chữ số chia hết cho 4 là số tạo bởi 2 chữ số tận cùng của nó phải chia hết cho 4. Với mỗi chữ số hàng chục thuộc bộ số (2, 4, 6, 8) luôn có 2 cách chọn chữ số hàng đơn vị từ bộ số (4, 8) để tạo ra số có 2 chữ số chia hết cho 4.

Theo quy tắc nhân thì số lần thử nhiều nhất là 3 4 4 2 = 96 (lần).

Solution:

There are 3 ways to select the first digit from the set (3, 6, 9).

There are 4 ways to select the second digit from the set (2, 3, 5, 7).

There are 4 ways to select the third digit from the set (2, 4, 6, 8).

In order for the number to be divisible by 4, its two last digits must be divisible by 4. We already know that its third digit belongs to the set (2, 4, 6, 8). The last digit must be either 4 or 8 to create a two-digit number divisible by 4.

According to the multiplication rule, the maximum possible number of different ways that Solly may try is: 3 4 4 2 = 96 (ways).

