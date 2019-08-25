Đáp án bài toán hoán vị lớp 6 của Hungary

Đáp số bài toán hoán vị của Hungary là 33120, nhưng chưa có độc giả nào tìm ra.

Topic 49: CONDITIONAL PERMUTATION

Problem: There are 2 American, 1 English, 1 French, 1 Russian, and 3 German swimmers in the final of a swimming competition. How many different possible final results are there in which at least one American swimmer belongs to the top three places, given that every swimmer finishes on a different place?

Dịch đề: Các vận động viên bơi lội gồm 2 người Mỹ, 1 người Anh, 1 người Pháp, 1 người Nga và 3 người Đức, tham gia vòng chung kết cuộc thi bơi. Có thể có bao nhiêu kết quả khác nhau, biết rằng có ít nhất 1 người Mỹ lọt vào top 3 và các vận động viên kết thúc ở các thứ hạng khác nhau?

Ảnh: kingswim

Lời giải:

Nếu không quan tâm đến thứ hạng của 3 vận động viên người Mỹ thì có 8! kết quả khác nhau cho 8 vận động viên tham gia thi bơi vòng chung kết.

Nếu không có vận động viên người Mỹ nào lọt vào top 3 thì có 5 × 4 × 3 = 60 kết quả cho 3 người Mỹ và 5! kết quả cho 5 người còn lại.

Như vậy có 60 × 5! kết quả mà không có người Mỹ nào lọt vào top 3.

Vậy số kết quả mà có ít nhất 1 người Mỹ lọt vào top 3 là:

8! – 60 × 5! = 5! × (6 × 7 × 8 – 60) = 120 × 276 = 33120

Đáp số: 33120

Solution:

If the rankings of the 3 Americans do not matter, there are 8! possible results for 8 swimmers.

If no American belongs to the top 3 places, there are 5 × 4 × 3 = 60 possible results for the 3 Americans and 5! possible results for the 5 remaining people. Thus, there are 60 × 5! possible results in which no American belongs to the top 3 places.

It follows that the number of possible results in which at least 1 American swimmer belongs to the top three places is:

8! – 60 × 5! = 5! × (6 × 7 × 8 – 60) = 33120

The answer is 33120.

Minh Phương