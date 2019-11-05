Bài toán mở khóa số của Hong Kong

Trong 4 phút, liệu bạn có thể tìm ra đáp số bài toán lớp 5 trong kỳ thi học sinh giỏi Toán Hong Kong năm 2006?

Topic 59. THE MULTIPLICATION RULE

Problem: Solly want to unlock his friend Koo's combination lock. The lock consists of 4 reels, each reel display the digits from 1 to 9. Koo tells Solly that the first digit from left to right is a multiple of 3, the second digit is a prime, the third digit is a multiple of 2, and the whole number is divisible by 4. For example:

6 7 8 8

What is the maximum possible number of different ways that Solly may try in order to unlock it?

Dịch đề: Solly muốn mở ổ khóa số của Koo. Ổ khóa có bốn vòng số để xoay, mỗi vòng số là một chữ số từ 1 đến 9. Koo gợi ý cho Solly về các con số như sau: đếm từ trái, chữ số đầu tiên là bội của 3, chữ số thứ hai là một số nguyên tố, chữ số thứ ba là bội của 2, và cả 4 chữ số tạo thành một số chia hết cho 4. Ví dụ:

6 7 8 8

Nếu Solly chỉ thử các số thỏa mãn quy luật mà Koo gợi ý, thì cậu ấy phải thử nhiều nhất bao nhiêu nhóm các số khác nhau mới có thể mở được ổ khóa?

Minh Phương