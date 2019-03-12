083.888.0123 (HN) - 082.233.3555 (TP HCM) Liên hệ quảng cáo
Thứ ba, 12/3/2019

Bài toán chuyển động ngược chiều trong đề APMOPS 2015

Bài toán nằm trong đề thi Toán châu Á Thái Bình Dương vòng 1 năm 2015, dành cho học sinh 10-12 tuổi.  

Topic 29: Opposite-direction Motion Problems

Problem: Alan and Betty started running towards each other at the same instant, from cities A and B respectively. It is known that the ratio of Alan’s speed to Betty’s is 3:2. Given that station C is between the two cities, Alan and Betty reached C at 09h and 19h respectively. At what time did Alan and Betty meet? (Write your answer using the 4-digit format. For example, if your answer is 14:35, please write 1435).

Ảnh: Executivestyle

Dịch đề: Alan and Betty cùng lúc bắt đầu chạy về phía nhau từ thành phố A và B tương ứng. Tỷ lệ vận tốc của Alan và Betty là 3:2. Ga C nằm giữa hai thành phố, Alan và Betty đến C lần lượt vào lúc 09h và 19h. Hỏi Alan và Betty gặp nhau lúc mấy giờ? (Viết đáp án của bạn dưới dạng 4 chữ số, ví dụ nếu đáp án của bạn là 14:35, hãy viết 1435).

Trần Phương - Minh Phương

