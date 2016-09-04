3 cặp từ chữ S hay dùng nhầm

1. Sensible và Sensitive

Ý nghĩa phổ biến nhất của tính từ sensible là thực tế, hợp lý, có (hoặc hiển thị) cảm giác tốt hay một sự phán xét.

Ý nghĩa phổ biến nhất của tính từ sensitive là dễ bị tổn thương hoặc xúc phạm, rất sâu sắc, nhanh chóng phản ứng với những thay đổi nhỏ hoặc khác biệt, và quan tâm đến những vấn đề bí mật hoặc nhạy cảm.

Ví dụ:

- Sticking to a sensible diet plan ensures that the weight will stay off.

(Duy trì một chế độ ăn uống hợp lý đảm bảo trọng lượng sẽ được giữ nguyên).

- Children on drugs often leave clues, and sensible parents will investigate when their suspicions are aroused.

(Trẻ em sử dụng chất kích thích thường để lại manh mối, và những phụ huynh nhạy cảm sẽ điều tra khi cảm thấy nghi ngờ).

- An extremely sensitive person can have a severe reaction to the small amount of milk protein in a candy bar.

(Một người cực kỳ nhạy cảm có thể có một phản ứng mạnh với lượng nhỏ protein sữa trong một thanh kẹo).

- Sensitive medical equipment requires an uninterrupted supply of power.

(Thiết bị y tế nhạy cảm đòi hỏi một nguồn điện không bị gián đoạn).

2. Seasonable và Seasonal

Những từ seasonable và seasonal đều liên quan đến các mùa trong năm, nhưng ý nghĩa của chúng không hoàn toàn giống nhau.

Tính từ seasonable có nghĩa là quen dùng hay thích hợp cho một mùa nhất định trong năm; diễn ra vào một thời điểm thích hợp.

Tính từ seasonal có nghĩa là liên quan đến, phụ thuộc vào, hoặc các đặc tính của một mùa nhất định trong năm

Ví dụ:

- After enduring two years of severe drought, we are finally enjoying some seasonable weather this summer.

(Sau khi chịu đựng hai năm hạn hán nghiêm trọng, chúng tôi cuối cùng đã được hưởng thời tiết thích hợp mùa hè này).

- The old English song “John Barleycorn Must Die” describes the seasonal ritual of rendering grain into ale.

(Bài hát tiếng Anh cổ “John Barleycorn Must Die” mô tả nghi lễ theo mùa dùng ngũ cốc làm bia).

3. Stationary và Stationery

Hai từ stationary và stationery là đồng âm khác nghĩa.

Tính từ stationary có nghĩa là bất động hoặc còn lại ở một nơi.

Danh từ stationery có nghĩa là đồ dùng để viết.

Ví dụ:

- The law is stationary. The law is fixed. The law is a chariot wheel which binds us all regardless of conditions or place or time.

(Luật pháp không thay đổi. Luật pháp là cố định. Luật pháp là một bánh xe ràng buộc tất cả chúng ta bất kể điều kiện hoặc địa điểm hoặc thời gian).

- In his suitcase I found a hodgepodge of hotel stationery, postcards, and transit maps.

(Trong túi xách của mình, tôi tìm thấy một đống đồ văn phòng phẩm của khách sạn, bưu thiếp, và bản đồ chuyển).

Quiz:

(a) A reporter at the Washington Post gained access to several highly _____ CIA documents. (sensitive/sensible)

(b) The device was so _____ that a sneeze could shut it down. (sensitive/sensible)

(c) The most _____ way to resolve a family problem is by open discussion. (sensitive/sensible)

(d) The government considered the information too _____ to share with other countries, even though it had been lying around for months in computers, briefcases, and flash drives. (sensitive/sensible)

(e) The lack of _____ clothing was one of the greatest hardships experienced by the children of the frontier. (seasonal/seasonable)

(f) In the early nineteenth century, there was a significant increase in the scale of _____ migration from Ireland to Britain during the harvest season. (seasonal/seasonable)

(g) Except for non-_____ veggies including broccoli, peas or round gourd, the rates of almost all _____ vegetables are stable for now. (seasonal/seasonable)

(h) Judd sent his new boss a flattering letter on fancy _____ . (stationary/stationery)

(i) Manufacturers of _____ bicycles encourage you to track your pulse as you go along. (stationary/stationery)

(j) City status affords no new rights, privileges or duties; the biggest change is in the signage and _____ . (stationary/stationery)

>>Xem đáp án

Quỳnh Linh