Thứ bảy, 21/5/2016, 17:00 (GMT+7)

Bạn nhớ được bao nhiêu ca khúc của Taylor Swift

Hãy thử xem bạn có phải là fan của "công chúa nhạc đồng quê" bằng việc đoán tên các bài hát dưới đây qua phần lời của câu đầu tiên.

(Bấm vào các câu trả lời để xem đáp án)

ban-nho-duoc-bao-nhieu-ca-khuc-cua-taylor-swift

A. I Knew You Were Trouble
B. Better Than Revenge
C. The Story of Us
D. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

ban-nho-duoc-bao-nhieu-ca-khuc-cua-taylor-swift-1

A. Shake It Off
B. Bad Blood
C. Blank Space
D. Style

ban-nho-duoc-bao-nhieu-ca-khuc-cua-taylor-swift-2

A. All Too Well
B. Holy Ground
C. Red
D. State of Grace

ban-nho-duoc-bao-nhieu-ca-khuc-cua-taylor-swift-3

A. Mine Sparks
B. Fly
C. Back to December
D. Dear John

ban-nho-duoc-bao-nhieu-ca-khuc-cua-taylor-swift-4

A. Out of the Woods
B. New Romantics
C. Blank Space
D. Style

ban-nho-duoc-bao-nhieu-ca-khuc-cua-taylor-swift-5

A. Last Kiss
B. Sparks Fly
C. Back to December
D. Long Live

ban-nho-duoc-bao-nhieu-ca-khuc-cua-taylor-swift-6

A. Forever & Always
B. White Horse
C. Fifteen
D. Fearless

ban-nho-duoc-bao-nhieu-ca-khuc-cua-taylor-swift-7

A. Love Story
B. 22
C. Speak Now
D. Holy Ground

ban-nho-duoc-bao-nhieu-ca-khuc-cua-taylor-swift-8

A. Bad Blood
B. You're Not Sorry
C. Mean
D. You Belong With Me

ban-nho-duoc-bao-nhieu-ca-khuc-cua-taylor-swift-9

A. Picture to Burn
B. Tim McGraw
C. Treacherous
D. You're Not Sorry

ban-nho-duoc-bao-nhieu-ca-khuc-cua-taylor-swift-10

A. Wildest Dreams
B. Style
C. Out of the Woods
D. Clean

ban-nho-duoc-bao-nhieu-ca-khuc-cua-taylor-swift-11

A. Stay Stay Stay
B. Begin Again
C. The Last Time
D. I Almost Do

ban-nho-duoc-bao-nhieu-ca-khuc-cua-taylor-swift-12

A. Tim MaGraw
B. Teardrops on My Guitar
C. You Should Have Said No
D. Our Song

Di Ca

