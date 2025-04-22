'Đệ đơn kiện' dịch sang tiếng Anh như thế nào?

Đại học Harvard kiện chính quyền Tổng thống Trump khi đóng băng hàng tỷ USD tài trợ cho trường. Trong tiếng Anh, việc kiện tụng được diễn đạt như thế nào?

1. Sue (someone): Kiện ai đó

Ví dụ: Harvard sued the Trump administration over the suspension of federal funding (Đại học Harvard kiện chính quyền Tổng thống Trump vì đình chỉ tài trợ liên bang).

2. File a lawsuit (against): Đệ đơn kiện

Ví dụ: The university filed a lawsuit claiming the freeze violated its constitutional rights (Trường đại học đã đệ đơn kiện, cho rằng việc đóng băng tài trợ đã vi phạm các quyền hiến định của họ).

3. Plaintiff: Nguyên đơn

Ví dụ: The plaintiff argued that the government's actions were retaliatory and unconstitutional (Nguyên đơn lập luận rằng hành động của chính phủ là trả thù và vi phạm hiến pháp).

4. Defendant: Bị đơn (người bị kiện)

Ví dụ: The federal government was named as the defendant (Chính phủ liên bang được chỉ định là bị đơn).

5. Litigation: Quá trình kiện tụng

Ví dụ: The litigation raised serious concerns about academic freedom and political interference (Vụ kiện nêu ra những lo ngại nghiêm trọng về tự do học thuật và sự can thiệp chính trị).

6. Take legal action (against): Thực hiện hành động pháp lý

Ví dụ: Harvard took legal action in federal court to stop the funding freeze (Đại học Harvard đã có hành động pháp lý tại tòa án liên bang để ngừng việc đóng băng tài trợ).

Bài tập từ vựng liên quan đến kiện tụng:

I. Điền những từ/cụm từ sau vào chỗ trống: sue / take legal action / litigation / file a lawsuit / defendant / plaintiff

1. The_______in the case is accusing the company of negligence.

2. Harvard decided to_______against the U.S. government over new visa regulations.

3. After months of negotiations failed, they finally decided to________.

4. He threatened to________ if the newspaper didn’t publish a correction.

5. The court ruled in favor of the_________, ordering the company to pay damages.

6. The ongoing________ has cost both sides millions of dollars.

>>Đáp án

II. Nối cụm từ ở cột A với định nghĩa ở cột B

A B 1. File a lawsuit A. A person who is being sued 2. Press charges B. To start a legal case in court 3. Defendant C. Legal process of resolving a dispute through court 4. Plaintiff D. To officially accuse someone of a crime 5. Litigation E. A person who brings a case against another in a court of law 6. Take legal action F. To begin using the law to deal with a problem or conflict

>> Đáp án

Bình Minh (Tổng hợp)