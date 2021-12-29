Cách dùng câu nhấn mạnh trong tiếng Anh

Trong câu nhấn mạnh, nội dung nào cần làm nổi bật sẽ đứng sau "It is/was..." với nghĩa "chính là... làm/đã làm gì".

Câu nhấn mạnh (Câu chẻ - Cleft Sentences) là dạng câu nhấn mạnh vào một thành phần như chủ ngữ, tân ngữ, trạng từ hay một đối tượng, sự việc nào đó.

Câu thường gồm hai vế. Nội dung nào cần nhấn mạnh sẽ đứng sau It is/was.... với nghĩa "chính là... làm/đã làm gì".

1. Câu chủ động

Ghi chú: V (động từ nguyên dạng), Vp1 (động từ quá khứ).

Chú ý: Động từ ở mệnh đề chính và tobe sau "It" phải cùng thì It is... V và It was... Vp1.

Thành phần được nhấn mạnh Cấu trúc Ví dụ Chủ ngữ (S) It is/was + S + that (who)+V/Vp1 - It is my mother who does the household chores (Chính là mẹ tôi làm tất cả công việc nhà). - It was the boy that broke the window (Chính thằng bé đó đã làm vỡ cửa sổ). Tân ngữ (O) It is/was + O + that+ S + V/Vp1 - It is the students that we often talk about (Đó chính là những sinh viên chúng tôi thường nói đến). - It was the bag that she bought last week (Đó chính là cái túi cô ấy mua tuần trước). Trạng từ (Adv) It is/was + Adv + that + S +V/Vp1 - It is in the garden that they plant vegetables (Đấy chính là khu vườn mà họ trồng rau). - It was the places that my family went last year (Đó chính là những nơi gia đình tôi đến vào năm ngoái). What (Nhấn mạnh cho danh từ) What + nội dung nhấn mạnh + is... - What you said is right until now.(Những gì bạn nói đến bây giờ vẫn đúng). - What the children like is KFC (Thứ mà bọn trẻ con thích chính là KFC).

2. Câu bị động: Chỉ nhấn mạnh cho O

Ghi chú: Vp2 (quá khứ phân từ).

Chú ý: Động từ tobe ở mệnh đề chính và tobe được chia ở mệnh đề sau "It" phải cùng thì.

Thành phần được nhấn mạnh Cấu trúc Ví dụ Tân ngữ (O) It is/was + O + that+ be + Vp2 - It is the cars that are talked about (Đó chính là chiếc xe mà chúng tôi nói đến). - It was the school that was built two years ago (Đó chính ngôi trường đã được xây cách đây hai năm).

Bài tập chọn đáp án đúng:

1. _______ I bought these books.

A. It is from this bookstore that

B. I were from this bookstore where

C. It was this bookstore which

D. It was this bookstore that

2. It was David _______ us with the assignments.

A. helps B. that helps C. to help D. who hepled

3. _______ the police rescued from the fire.

A. The man B. The man that

C. It was the man who C. It was the man whom

4. ______ a high level of blood cholesterol.

A. It is eggs that contain

B. Those are eggs it contains

C. It is eggs that contains

D. It is eggs contain

5. ________ we all look for.

A. That happiness

B. It is happiness that

C. Happiness it is that

D. Happiness it is

6. He gains impressive achievements at the age of 20 .

A. It is at the age of 20 that he gains impressive achievements.

B. It was at the age of 20 that he gains impressive achievements.

C. It is at the age of 20 that he gained impressive achievements.

D. It was at the age of 20 that he gained impressive achievements.

7. She was unsatified with the service .

A. What she was unsatisfied with was the service.

B. It is what she was unsatisfied with was the service

C. It was unsatisfied with what was the service

D. Which she was unsatisfied with was the service

8. The man gave that girl a bunch of roses.

A. It was that girl that was given a bunch of roses.

B. It was that girl who the man gave a bunch of roses.

C. It was that girl which the man gave a bunch of roses.

D. A and B

9. They met each other at the party .

A. It was at the party that they meet each other.

B. It is at the party where they met each other.

C. It were at the party that they met each other.

D. That was at the party that they met each other.

10. David got flying color for the final examination.

A. It is David who got flying color for the final examination.

>> Đáp án

Đinh Thị Thái Hà