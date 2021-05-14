Ba bước làm bài tiếng Anh chọn câu giống nghĩa với câu cho sẵn

Cô Đặng Huyền Trang, giáo viên trường THPT Chuyên Hà Nội - Amsterdam, gợi ý cách làm dạng bài chiếm 10% điểm bài thi môn tiếng Anh vào lớp 10.

Bước 1:

Học sinh cần đọc thật kỹ câu gốc trước khi đọc bất cứ đáp án nào và hãy nhớ 2 mẹo quan trọng nhất của dạng bài này, đó là:

- Câu trả lời thường sẽ là một phiên bản sử dụng từ đồng nghĩa với các từ câu gốc. Do đó, nếu thấy đáp án nào có nhiều từ đồng nghĩa với câu gốc, bạn hãy để ý câu đó hơn một chút vì có thể là đáp án đúng.

- Câu trả lời đúng phải có đủ toàn bộ những mẩu thông tin nhỏ của câu gốc. Ví dụ, câu gốc có từ "me" thì đáp án phải có một trong những từ liên quan như "I" hoặc "me" hoặc "my" hoặc "mine".

Bước 2: Phân tích câu gốc, tìm những yếu tố sau:

- Chủ ngữ, các danh từ khác có liên quan.

- Thì của câu.

- Thông điệp truyền tải.

Bước 3: Xét 4 đáp án đưa ra theo hàng dọc:

Đáp án sẽ phải là một câu tương ứng về thì, chủ ngữ trùng với câu gốc hoặc phải là một danh từ liên quan ở câu trên, thông điệp tương tự. Những câu trả lời gây nhiễu cũng có một vài thông tin của câu gốc, nhưng thường sẽ trái hẳn nghĩa, hoặc thiếu sót một thông tin, hoặc đưa ra một thông tin mới hẳn.

Ví dụ:

Mark the letter A, B, C, or D on your answer sheet to indicate the sentence that is closest in meaning to each of the following questions.

Question 46: They arrived too late to get good seats.

A. They had to stand for the whole show.

B. They got good seats some time after they arrived.

C. As they got there too late, there were no good seats left.

D. Although they were late, they found some good seats.

Câu 46: Họ đã đến quá muộn nên không thể có chỗ ngồi đẹp.

Bước 1: Phân tích câu gốc:

- Chủ ngữ "They", có danh từ "seats".

- Thì quá khứ đơn.

- Thông điệp: Nguyên nhân-kết quả (đến muộn là hết chỗ).

Bước 2: Phân tích 4 đáp án

Câu A: Có nội dung mới (had to stand: phải đứng) -> sai.

Câu B: Thông tin trái ngược hoàn toàn (found some good seats: Tìm được chỗ ngồi tốt) -> sai.

Câu C: Có từ "As" (bởi vì)-> đúng thông điệp nguyên nhân kết quả-> đúng.

Câu D: Thông tin trái ngược hoàn toàn (had to stand: phải đứng) -> sai.

Ví dụ:

Question 48: Peter’s main subject at university is electronics.

A. Peter thinks electronics is a special subject.

B. Peter majors in electronics at university.

C. The university lets Peter major in electronics.

D. Electronics is among the subjects that Peter likes.

Câu 48: Môn học chính của Peter ở trường đại học là môn điện.

Bước 1: Phân tích câu gốc

- Chủ ngữ "Môn học chính", có các danh từ "Peter, university, electronics".

- Thì hiện tại đơn.

- Thông điệp: Môn học chính là môn điện.

Bước 2: Phân tích 4 đáp án

Câu A: Sai thông điệp (special subject: môn đặc biệt), câu gốc là "môn chính"-> sai.

Câu B: Có từ "major" (chuyên ngành, gần nghĩa với từ "main") -> đúng.

Câu C: Chủ ngữ là "trường", sai thông điệp: trường để Peter học môn này -> sai.

Câu D: Chưa có thông điệp chính của câu gốc -> sai.

Bài luyện tập

Bài1: Mark the letter A, B, C, or D on your answer sheet to indicate the sentence that is closest in meaning to each of the following questions.

Question 1: It’s difficult for me to understand what he implies.

A. I find it difficult to understand what he really means.

B. Understanding what he implies is found difficult.

C. What he implies is not very difficult to understand.

D. To understand what he really means is difficult to find.

Question 2: I could not get the job because I did not speak English well.

A. I would have spoken English well if I could get that job.

B. I wish I had got the job so that I could speak English well.

C. Despite my poor English, I was successful in the job.

D. I failed to get the job because of my poor English.

Question 3: A small hotel was the only choice of place to stay at during my trip to London.

A. I had different choices of where to stay during my trip to London.

B. I had no alternative but to stay at a small hotel during my trip to London.

C. There were a lot of hotels for me to choose from during my trip to London.

D. I was talked into staying at a small hotel during my trip to London.

Question 4: Smoking is an extremely harmful habit. You should give it up immediately.

A. As smoking is an extremely harmful habit, you should give it up immediately.

B. You should give up smoking immediately and you will fall into an extremely harmful habit.

C. When you give up smoking immediately, you will affect your health with this harmful habit.

D. Stop your smoking immediately so it will become one of your extremely harmful habits.

Question 5: I did not dare to turn on the television. I was afraid of waking the baby up.

A. I did not dare to turn on the television for fear of waking up the baby.

B. Waking the baby up, I could not continue watching the television.

C. I decided not to turn on the television in order to wake the baby up.

D. I decided to turn the television down to avoid waking the baby up.

Question 6: Tim broke his arm and couldn’t battle in the final.

A. If Tim didn’t break his arm, he could battle in the final.

B. If Tim hadn’t broken his arm, he could battle in the final now.

C. Tim couldn’t battle in the final due to his broken arm.

D. But for his broken arm, Tim couldn’t have played in the final.

Question 7: "I agree that I am narrow-minded," said the manager.

A. The manager denied being narrow-minded.

B. The manager admitted being narrow-minded.

C. The manager refused to be narrow-minded.

D. The manager promised to be narrow-minded.

Question 8: I was astonished that he knew a lot about Vietnamese food.

A. I was astonished at his poor knowledge of Vietnamese food.

B. That he knew a lot about Vietnamese food amazed me.

C. I knew very little about Vietnamese food, which astonished him.

D. It surprised me that Vietnamese food was what he liked most.

Question 9: He did not work hard. He failed the exam.

A. Unless he had worked hard, he would have failed the exam.

B. Even though he failed the exam, he didn’t work hard.

C. If he had worked hard, he would have passed the exam.

D. However hard he worked, he failed the exam.

Question 10: Mai usually helps her classmates with their studies. Her classmates appreciate her.

A. Mai usually helps her classmates with their studies, but they appreciate her.

B. Mai usually helps her classmates with their studies, yet they appreciate her.

C. Mai usually helps her classmates with their studies, so they appreciate her.

D. Mai usually helps her classmates with their studies, or they appreciate her.

Đáp án:

1. A 2. D 3. B 4. A 5. A 6. C 7. B 8. B 9. C 10. C

Cô sẽ in đậm những từ/cụm từ đồng nghĩa ở câu gốc và câu đáp án đúng để các em dễ kiểm chứng:

Question 1: It’s difficult for me to understand what he implies.

A. I find it difficult to understand what he really means.

B. Understanding what he implies is found difficult.

C. What he implies is not very difficult to understand.

D. To understand what he really means is difficult to find.

Question 2: I could not get the job because I did not speak English well.

A. I would have spoken English well if I could get that job.

B. I wish I had got the job so that I could speak English well.

C. Despite my poor English, I was successful in the job.

D. I failed to get the job because of my poor English.

Question 3: A small hotel was the only choice (lựa chọn duy nhất) of place to stay at during my trip to London.

A. I had different choices of where to stay during my trip to London.

B. I had no alternative (không có phương án nào khác) but to stay at a small hotel during my trip to London.

C. There were a lot of hotels for me to choose from during my trip to London.

D. I was talked into staying at a small hotel during my trip to London.

Question 4: Smoking is an extremely harmful habit. You should give it up immediately ->nguyên nhân kết quả.

A. As smoking is an extremely harmful habit, you should give it up immediately.

B. You should give up smoking immediately and you will fall into an extremely harmful habit.

C. When you give up smoking immediately, you will affect your health with this harmful habit.

D. Stop your smoking immediately so it will become one of your extremely harmful habits.

Question 5: I did not dare to turn on the television. I was afraid of waking the baby up.

A. I did not dare to turn on the television for fear of waking up the baby.

B. Waking the baby up, I could not continue watching the television.

C. I decided not to turn on the television in order to wake the baby up.

D. I decided to turn the television down to avoid waking the baby up.

Question 6: Tim broke his arm and couldn’t battle in the final -> nguyên nhân kết quả.

A. If Tim didn’t break his arm, he could battle in the final.

B. If Tim hadn’t broken his arm, he could battle in the final now.

C. Tim couldn’t battle in the final due to (do vì) his broken arm.

D. But for his broken arm, Tim couldn’t have played in the final.

Question 7: "I agree (tôi đồng ý) that I am narrow-minded", said the manager.

A. The manager denied being narrow-minded.

B. The manager admitted (thừa nhận) being narrow-minded.

C. The manager refused to be narrow-minded.

D. The manager promised to be narrow-minded.

Question 8: I was astonished that he knew a lot about Vietnamese food.

A. I was astonished at his poor knowledge of Vietnamese food.

B. That he knew a lot about Vietnamese food amazed me.

C. I knew very little about Vietnamese food, which astonished him.

D. It surprised me that Vietnamese food was what he liked most.

Question 9: He did not work hard. He failed the exam.

A. Unless he had worked hard, he would have failed the exam.

B. Even though he failed the exam, he didn’t work hard.

C. If he had worked hard, he would have passed the exam.

D. However hard he worked, he failed the exam.

Question 10: Mai usually helps her classmates with their studies. Her classmates appreciate her -> nguyên nhân kết quả.

A. Mai usually helps her classmates with their studies, but they appreciate her.

B. Mai usually helps her classmates with their studies, yet they appreciate her.

C. Mai usually helps her classmates with their studies, so (vì vậy) they appreciate her.

D. Mai usually helps her classmates with their studies, or they appreciate her.

Đặng Huyền Trang