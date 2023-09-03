Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Ascend

Công ty Công nghệ Ascend được thành lập năm 2017.

Về chúng tôi

Địa chỉ

- Tầng 9, Tòa nhà Sông Hồng Park View, Số 165 phố Thái Hà, Phường Láng Hạ, Quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Quy mô

- Doanh nghiệp nhỏ, startup (số lượng nhân sự dưới 100)

Ngành nghề

- IT- Phần mềm

Ascend Technology was established in August 23th 2017, belongs to Ascend Group. We aim to be an IT hub of cooperation and take responsibility for research and development on the core e-payment platform for Truemoney products. Following with the mission of Ascend Group, we are "creating life oppotunities for all with digital services and infrastructure".

Our platform supports TrueMoney Wallet, WeCard by MasterCard, TrueMoney CashCard, Kiosk, Express, Payment Gateway and Remittance.



Phúc lợi

Video