My uncle (1967 - 2021)

Thành phố Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa

Dear uncle,

When I was a little girl, I used to listen for hours and hours the stories of you from my mom. Apart from my mind, you were really strange, not the same as others.
You are the first person that gave me the dream of studying abroad.
You are the person that I admire most.
You are the kindest brother of my dad.
You know, I haven't had chance to talk with you but I always follow you on Facebook, secretly.

I just wanna tell you that, you lived a life well.
And believe me, you will always be proud of me, as you desired.
Rest in peace.

Your niece: Sam

