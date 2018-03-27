VnExpress
Thứ ba, 27/3/2018 | 19:00 GMT+7

Học tiếng Anh: Vợ Bill Gates kể chuyện song hành cùng chồng

“Khi Bill và tôi gặp gỡ thủ tướng hay tổng thống một quốc gia, mọi sự chú ý đổ dồn về Bill”, bà Melinda Gates chia sẻ.

Nghe vợ Bill Gates kể về những khó khăn ban đầu khi làm việc với người chồng nổi tiếng, cách vượt qua để chứng tỏ vai trò của mình và điền từ còn thiếu vào chỗ trống.

Phần 1
Học tiếng Anh: Mối quan hệ đồng nghiệp kiêm vợ chồng của Bill Gates
 
 
 

Video: Kênh Youtube Bill Gates

When Bill and I would go into meetings like, say, with a …(1)… or a president of a country, all the …(2)…would be focused on Bill. And I think it is both because he’s very smart, it’s both because he was well-known from what he did at Microsoft for good reason. And that wasn’t always easy for me at first. But what we learned to do was to be …(3)… about how we …(4)… it. And so I would just let a little time go by in those meetings, let a little of the initial …(5)… or energy go by, and then eventually I would speak up. And Bill learned to make room for me to speak up.

And then once I spoke up, it was kinda funny, they went, “Whoa, she has a lot of …(6)… She knows what she’s talking about”. And Bill actually thought, he was really …(7)… about it. He thought it was very funny. He goes, “Well, why wouldn’t they think I married somebody …(8)… ? Of course I married somebody …(8)…”.

>>Làm tiếp phần 2
>>Xem đáp án phần 1

Từ mới: 

speak up: phát biểu, nêu ý kiến, nói to lên
make room for: nhường chỗ cho

Thùy Linh

học tiếng Anh
Bill Gates
vợ chồng Bill Gates
luyện nghe tiếng Anh

